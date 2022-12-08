ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U8 Cardiff Boys All Stars soccer team wins 2022 La Jolla All Star Tournament

The U8 Cardiff Boys All Stars soccer team recently won the 2022 La Jolla All Star Tournament. The All Stars team is a non-competitive team, taking select boys from the Cardiff Sockers recreational soccer program to compete in the All Star Tournament.

Inspired by the strongest teams in the 2022 World Cup, these 12 boys took to the field, winning their group (2W - 1D - 0L) before going on to win the championship game, 2-0. The boys outscored their opponents 12-1 in their four games, and were proud to take home medals and a trophy to celebrate their accomplishment. The team was led by coaches Courtney Lapin and Kyler Wright, who has now won the tournament back-to-back years with different teams from Cardiff.

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .

