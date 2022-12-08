ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fears freed ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout would go back to arms dealing

By Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFvMk_0jcFY0pI00

WASHINGTON – US officials acknowledged Thursday their worry that Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout — known as the “Merchant of Death,” — would return to his former ways after he was released in a prisoner swap that secured the return of WNBA player Brittney Griner to America.

“I think there is a concern that he would return to doing the same kind of work that he’s done in the past,” a senior defense official said, referring to Bout’s work in Africa, where his client list included Liberian warlord Charles Taylor, longtime Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and both sides in Angola’s 26-year-long civil war.

“We heard the news, and you know, every Africanist who’s kind of been working on this for — for years and years for — you know, probably had a little — a little piece, a — a flutter of — of disappointment inside,” the official added.

Bout, who also reportedly helped arm bad actors like Al Qaeda, the Taliban and Hezbollah, was arrested in Thailand in 2008 after Drug Enforcement Administration agents posing as Colombian rebels lured him there to discuss a deal to sell up to $20 million in weapons to the FARC narco-terror group, including surface-to-air missiles to shoot down US helicopters.

He was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to kill Americans and other charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySJmc_0jcFY0pI00
Some US officials fear released Russian “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout will go back dealing arms after being freed in a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cx8k_0jcFY0pI00
Griner on a plane in Abu Dhabi after being released by Russia on December 8, 2022.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press

“We cannot ignore that releasing Bout back into the world is a deeply disturbing decision,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement. “We must stop inviting dictatorial and rogue regimes to use Americans overseas as bargaining chips, and we must try do better at encouraging American citizens against traveling to places like Russia where they are primary targets for this type of unlawful detention.”

“I am relieved that Ms. Griner will be returned home safely,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul (R-Texas). “However, trading Viktor Bout – a dangerous convicted arms dealer who was in prison for conspiring to kill Americans – will only embolden Vladimir Putin to continue his evil practice of taking innocent Americans hostage for use as political pawns.”

John Bolton, former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, called the arrangement “an American surrender,” arguing that releasing a convicted international terrorist for a basketball player was “not a trade.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWfLb_0jcFY0pI00
Bout was previously arrested in Thailand in 2008.
AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File

“This is not what American strength looks like,” Bolton wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Terrorists and rogue states are smiling.”

A senior Biden administration official insisted, however, that other nations which assume such trades have now “become the norm” for the US “would be mistaken.”

“I don’t think governments around the world would be wise to draw that inference,” the official said. “But in the rare case when there is an imperative to bring Americans home – which is a real priority for this president – there sometimes are no alternatives left and a heavy price has to be has to be paid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUEaV_0jcFY0pI00
A senior Biden administration official told The Post that prisoner swaps involving criminals like Bout will not “become the norm” for the US.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTbCQ_0jcFY0pI00
The Biden administration official said this was a “rare case” and there were no “alternatives left” besides releasing Bout.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8qZa_0jcFY0pI00
Who is Viktor Bout, the ‘Merchant of Death’ the US traded for Brittney Griner?

“We’re going to make sure that we can defend this country against any and all threats,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN Thursday. “And so, with Mr. Bout being back on the street, we’re going to stay focused on making sure we can defend this country.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed it had negotiated with the White House to release Bout “for a long time” before Biden agreed to the deal.

“Washington was categorically refusing to engage in dialogue on putting the Russian national on the exchange scheme,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday. “Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work towards the release of our fellow countryman.”

Bout’s mother, Raisa, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Foreign Ministry for freeing her son, according to the news agency Tass, which added that he would be invited to speak to lawmakers on the Duma’s International Affairs committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nTRc_0jcFY0pI00
Bout speaking on the phone before leaving for Russia.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press

Video released by the Kremlin showed Bout on board a private jet en route to Russia from the swap in Abu Dhabi, getting his blood pressure checked, speaking with his family by phone and saying, “I love you very much.”

With Post wires

Comments / 7

J S Really
4d ago

WHY NOT!!????? I hope he does, it made him rich. I hope he sends BIDEN A CARE PACKAGE…. Which I am sure some form or another will happen!!! WHO KNOWS MAYBE A CHRISTMAS WISH FOR SOME…

Reply(1)
4
scrap iron
4d ago

Brittney “clam” grinder,shouldn’t be allowed back in the United States,since she showed such disrespect for our flag🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Russian ex-spy Maria Butina mocks Brittney Griner prisoner swap

Maria Butina, the gun-loving, Russian ex-spy-turned-politician, couldn’t contain her glee Thursday over the White House deal to swap notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner. “The fact that Russia pushed through the exchange of Bout, whom America fundamentally did not want to give away for many years, right now means that, like in The Godfather, we ‘made them an offer that cannot be refused,'” Butina opined on the Telegram messaging app Thursday. “This is a position of strength, comrades,” she added. Butina, a former student at American University, is best known for attempting to infiltrate prominent conservative groups, including...
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup

The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
The Hill

Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
New York Post

‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’

Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy