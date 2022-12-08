Read full article on original website
Billings Celebrity Displays Sugar Art in Dec. at Billings Library
Our local library in Billings is home to many local happenings, and this week, I wanted to highlight Sugar Art with Andrea Vacek. Tomorrow, December 13th, at 6 PM in the Billings Public Library Community Room you can experience the work of Andrea Vacek, Owner and Head Decorator at Bluebird Sweets.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD
Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December
December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
Holiday Date Nights Ideas in Billings and Laurel
The holidays bring out the romance in some people. At least they do for me. I mean we've all seen the titles of those romantic, Christmas movies, usually made by hallmark. It's a big thing for us Americans. Though I don't watch those holiday films, I do feel more romantic when the snow starts to fall. The winter is called "cuffing season" for a good reason. People want to snuggle up and get cozy.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree
There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season
The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
Billings PD Looking For Missing Person After Domestic Disturbance
BPD Received a report of Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend yesterday, December 8th. Shanyel is female, 30-years-old, Native American, 5'7", 190lbs. According to BPD, Shanyel may be with Lawrence Demarais (below). Lawrence is described as a white male, 5'8", and 200...
What You Need to Know Before You Go Ice Fishing Near Billings
Fish get hungry throughout the year. In fact, they are often hungrier during the winter than in the summer when plenty of plants are growing and bugs are dropping into the water. The trick is to know what they're after, where to find them, and have the proper gear so...
