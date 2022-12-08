ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?

Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD

Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings

I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December

December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Holiday Date Nights Ideas in Billings and Laurel

The holidays bring out the romance in some people. At least they do for me. I mean we've all seen the titles of those romantic, Christmas movies, usually made by hallmark. It's a big thing for us Americans. Though I don't watch those holiday films, I do feel more romantic when the snow starts to fall. The winter is called "cuffing season" for a good reason. People want to snuggle up and get cozy.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree

There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season

The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
