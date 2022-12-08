Read full article on original website
Billings Celebrity Displays Sugar Art in Dec. at Billings Library
Our local library in Billings is home to many local happenings, and this week, I wanted to highlight Sugar Art with Andrea Vacek. Tomorrow, December 13th, at 6 PM in the Billings Public Library Community Room you can experience the work of Andrea Vacek, Owner and Head Decorator at Bluebird Sweets.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Volunteer Meals Needed for Sober Beginnings Fire Victims [Billings]
A fire destroyed the Sober Beginnings Home in Billings and the victims need our help. People love hot, home cooked meals. We all do. After the Sober Beginnings home burned down last week, we did an article on the clothing items needed for these guys. Keep spreading the word to friends and family, and all donations can be brought to SureStay in Billings.
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December
December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season
The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree
There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
Billings PD Looking For Missing Person After Domestic Disturbance
BPD Received a report of Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend yesterday, December 8th. Shanyel is female, 30-years-old, Native American, 5'7", 190lbs. According to BPD, Shanyel may be with Lawrence Demarais (below). Lawrence is described as a white male, 5'8", and 200...
[MEGA Gallery] Downtown Billings Celebrates 37th Holiday Parade!
This year, I took in the Holiday Parade in Downtown Billings for the first time. In years past, I completely missed it with other events happening, but I am glad I got the chance to see it this time around!. Thanks to the big boss of TSM Billings for the...
Overnight Stabbing on S 28th St in Billings Sends 1 to Hospital
Around 2:12 AM, a male suspect stabbed a female in the leg at the 800 block of S 28th Street. The victim's wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to one of our area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is on the loose. As more information...
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Billings Senior High Student Arrested Over Social Media Threat
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. A student at Billings Senior High School has been arrested and charged with intimidation after a social media post threatening to "shoot up" Senior High. The Student was remanded to youth services. As more information is released, this article will...
Sending Christmas Gifts by Mail? It’ll Cost More Than the Gift Itself…
Ridiculously high shipping costs, not only in Billings. It’s all over. I attempted to have my best friend send me some Colorado green chili. I miss my comfort food. After she called me back and told me it’ll cost $100 to ship 1 pint of green chili from Colorado to Montana, I told her, “Forget it. That’s insane. Keep it for yourself sister.” So she did.
