Derby, KS

Derby recruit Dylan Edwards withdraws commitment from Notre Dame after Colorado offer

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

One of the best high school football recruits in the state of Kansas has changed his mind ... again.

Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back from Derby, is back on the open market as an uncommitted player after announcing on Thursday that he no longer planned to enroll at Notre Dame and play college football for the Fighting Irish.

“I have nothing but respect for Notre Dame and I wish them the best,” Edwards wrote on social media. “But I will be DE-COMMITTING and signing elsewhere December 21.”

This is the second time that Edwards has committed to a college football team and later decided to change allegiances. He was originally a Kansas State pledge and chose the Wildcats over Oklahoma and Nebraska. But he withdrew his commitment a few weeks later and flipped to Notre Dame.

Edwards remained committed to the Fighting Irish for several months, including the entirety of his final high school football season as he rushed for 1,764 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. But there were signs that he was open to other options.

He took an unofficial visit to K-State for a game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in the fall and then declared that he was “blessed” to receive a scholarship offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado earlier this week.

A few days after hearing from “Coach Prime,” Edwards officially decided to re-evaluate his options before early signing day arrives later this month.

The Buffaloes appear to be the new front-runner to land Edwards, though K-State, Kansas, Oregon and Utah could also be involved over the next few weeks.

Sanders, who famously played baseball and football at the professional level before getting into coaching, began recruiting Edwards last spring and offered him a scholarship at Jackson State. Edwards seriously considered the option but ultimately committed to K-State and then Notre Dame.

But Colorado is very much an option now.

Colorado is coming off a dreadful 1-11 season, but Sanders has serious pull in the recruiting world. His offer was apparently enough to make Edwards walk away from Notre Dame.

pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado

STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
STILLWATER, OK
KAKE TV

Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak

Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
WICHITA, KS
9News

Mines football advances to first NCAA DII National Championship game

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado School of Mines redeemed its 2021 shortcoming in the semifinals in historic fashion. The Orediggers hosted their first-ever NCAA DII semifinal at Marv Kay Stadium in front of a sold out standing-room-only crowd of 6,191 fans -- and won. "It's an amazing feeling," senior quarterback...
GOLDEN, CO
wichitabyeb.com

Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market

We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita, KS
