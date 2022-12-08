Derby recruit Dylan Edwards withdraws commitment from Notre Dame after Colorado offer

One of the best high school football recruits in the state of Kansas has changed his mind ... again.

Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back from Derby, is back on the open market as an uncommitted player after announcing on Thursday that he no longer planned to enroll at Notre Dame and play college football for the Fighting Irish.

“I have nothing but respect for Notre Dame and I wish them the best,” Edwards wrote on social media. “But I will be DE-COMMITTING and signing elsewhere December 21.”

This is the second time that Edwards has committed to a college football team and later decided to change allegiances. He was originally a Kansas State pledge and chose the Wildcats over Oklahoma and Nebraska. But he withdrew his commitment a few weeks later and flipped to Notre Dame.

Edwards remained committed to the Fighting Irish for several months, including the entirety of his final high school football season as he rushed for 1,764 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. But there were signs that he was open to other options.

He took an unofficial visit to K-State for a game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in the fall and then declared that he was “blessed” to receive a scholarship offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado earlier this week.

A few days after hearing from “Coach Prime,” Edwards officially decided to re-evaluate his options before early signing day arrives later this month.

The Buffaloes appear to be the new front-runner to land Edwards, though K-State, Kansas, Oregon and Utah could also be involved over the next few weeks.

Sanders, who famously played baseball and football at the professional level before getting into coaching, began recruiting Edwards last spring and offered him a scholarship at Jackson State. Edwards seriously considered the option but ultimately committed to K-State and then Notre Dame.

But Colorado is very much an option now.

Colorado is coming off a dreadful 1-11 season, but Sanders has serious pull in the recruiting world. His offer was apparently enough to make Edwards walk away from Notre Dame.