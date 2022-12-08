ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Useful: Where Can You Get CPR Certified in the Hudson Valley, NY?

There are just some things that all people should just know. One of those things is CPR, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Do you know what it is? You might have seen in on a TV program, where there is a person who isn't breathing, so the main actor in the series bends over the person (who's on the ground) and gives them CPR.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley

A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
KINGSTON, NY
Update On Hudson Valley’s ‘First Significant Snowfall of Season’

We have the updated forecast for what could be the Hudson Valley's first significant snowstorm of the season. On Thursday, we reported meteorologists were predicting snowfall for most of the Hudson Valley from Sunday into Monday. Snow Storm Predicted For Hudson Valley. Thursday morning, The Weather Channel forecast 1 to...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit

In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
When Do Old Election Signs Have to Be Removed In New York?

One month after election day there are still thousands of election signs littering Hudson Valley roadways. So, when do they need to legally come down?. If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of seeing these annoying election signs still posted in town centers, shopping areas and busy roadways. It's aggravating enough to deal with all of these political messages in the fall, but now that winter is here why should we still be bothered by having to constantly look at the names of failed candidates wherever we go?
NEW YORK STATE
