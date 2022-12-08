Read full article on original website
8 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Cross Country Skiing
Are you getting ready for winter? There are many places that you can step outside and enjoying not only fresh air, but also get some exercise and have some fun. Have you ever tried cross country skiing? It is a great way to get some cardio and full body exercise.
Useful: Where Can You Get CPR Certified in the Hudson Valley, NY?
There are just some things that all people should just know. One of those things is CPR, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Do you know what it is? You might have seen in on a TV program, where there is a person who isn't breathing, so the main actor in the series bends over the person (who's on the ground) and gives them CPR.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Every New Yorker Knows: The 5 Keys to Plunging a Clogged Toilet
Ok, it happened. The toilet has backed up. You have company, or your mother-in-law, or even a date at the house and you are mortified. What do you do? Call a plumber? Pray that no one has to use the bathroom?. While the latter might not be super effective, I...
Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River
Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? Best advice is not to, unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told that to this adventurous canine. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.
Snow Totals For Hudson Valley Following Sunday’s Snowfall, 12/11/2022
The first significant snowfall of the season wasn't too horrendous for the Hudson Valley but still isn't any fun to shovel. Did the snowfall that we received measure up to the predictions?. According to The Weather Channel, the forecast initially predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of...
Update On Hudson Valley’s ‘First Significant Snowfall of Season’
We have the updated forecast for what could be the Hudson Valley's first significant snowstorm of the season. On Thursday, we reported meteorologists were predicting snowfall for most of the Hudson Valley from Sunday into Monday. Snow Storm Predicted For Hudson Valley. Thursday morning, The Weather Channel forecast 1 to...
Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children
Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard." Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups. Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning. The bottoms of the recalled...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Emergency Crews in the Hudson Valley Save Man and Dog From Water
We would do just about anything to save our pets. For many, that means putting themselves in peril if it means rescuing their cat, dog, or whatever else they may own. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies across the Hudson Valley worked together to save not just an escaped dog, but the owner who had gone to try to rescue the pet.
Hudson Valley, New York Man Shot Walking Lady Gaga’s Dogs; Shooter Sentenced
A man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her dog has been sentenced. In March 2021, two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen after someone shot her dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer. Fisher has ties to the Hudson Valley. Lady Gaga's Dogs Spotted in The Hudson Valley.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead on December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national...
High New York State: 4 Cannabis Related Words Explained
One day (allegedly very soon) there will be retail recreational cannabis sales in New York State. In the meantime, you might find yourself heading to Massachusetts or New Jersey for your recreational needs. Do you find yourself asking the same questions each time you go into one of those out-of-state...
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit
In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
When Do Old Election Signs Have to Be Removed In New York?
One month after election day there are still thousands of election signs littering Hudson Valley roadways. So, when do they need to legally come down?. If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of seeing these annoying election signs still posted in town centers, shopping areas and busy roadways. It's aggravating enough to deal with all of these political messages in the fall, but now that winter is here why should we still be bothered by having to constantly look at the names of failed candidates wherever we go?
‘Tripledemic’ Hits New York, Many Deadly Viruses Spreading
Health officials say a "trifecta" of deadly viruses spreading across New York State is "deeply concerning" and a "bad situation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is concerned about a surge in hospitalizations due to a "tripledemic." New York State Dealing With "Tripledemic" State hospitals are dealing with rising cases of...
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shot At Person He Was Racing on the Taconic
Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with. Race on the Taconic Turns Violent. The...
Extra Police Will Be Patrolling New York Roads Across Empire State
New York State Police will increase its presence on roads across the state. Here's why. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month. Hochul also confirmed a series of what's described as targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the Empire State. "New York has zero tolerance...
