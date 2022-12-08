Read full article on original website
Touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley for Springfield voted as high school play of the OHSAA state championships
Congratulations to Bryce Schondelmyer and Daylen Bradley for being voted as Ohio high school play of the state championships
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy BOE discusses freshman focus program
TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed Troy High School’s freshman focus program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after a presentation from five high school seniors who participated in this year’s activities. “I’m proud to have five seniors...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
miamivalleytoday.com
Part of Fenner Road Tuesday
TROY — Part of Fenner Road in Troy, between Wilson and Barnhart Roads, will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 13. This portion of Fenner Road is expected to be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to repair a guard rail; however, emergency traffic and buses will be allowed through.
miamivalleytoday.com
Provisions Co., A.M. Scott Distillery discuss plans for Mayflower Building
TROY — Provisions Co. and A.M. Scott Distillery have announced plans to move into the Mayflower Building on the downtown square after remodeling is completed sometime in mid-2023. “The Mayflower has long been an icon of a building in Troy and we’re excited to work on it,” Provisions Co....
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
Fox 19
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
wktn.com
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
Daily Advocate
Greenville woman killed in crash near Piqua
PIQUA – Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 10. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville, was operating a 2011 Toyota Rav4 westbound on US-36. Eric Ramos, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was operating a 2011 Mercedes C300 eastbound on US-36.
1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — North Short Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed for a week starting on Thursday, Dec. 15. That part of North Short Street is expected to be closed from Thursday at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, for storm drainage pipe installation.
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton Union FFA chooses Member of the Month
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter selected their December Member of the Month as Sophia Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to be Member of the Month for going above and beyond during the Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser was optional for eighth graders and Blackburn ended up being one of the top five sellers. She also excels in her Ag class and has been a very active FFA member. Blackburn has participated in extra events such as the Farm Science Review trip, meetings and multiple community service events.
De Niro movie shoot: ‘Economic driver’ for Miami Valley
"Wise Guys" is expected to spend $16,294,108.80 to shoot in Ohio, but the production is not receiving a tax credit, according to DataOhio.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?
DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy City School District cancels bus routes due to call-ins from influenza
TROY — Staffing shortages due to influenza caused the Troy City Schools to cancel bus services for two morning routes on Monday, Dec. 12. “This morning we were just short-staffed, unfortunately,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The notice came out way later than we’d like it to come out; we’d like to have people know much sooner than that.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Elizabeth Bethel Road closed
ELIZABETH — Elizabeth Bethel Road will be closed between Gearhart and Rudy roads for tree removal. The road will be closed from Monday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. Emergency traffic and buses will be able to get through the road closures. For...
White Castle manufacturing facility evacuated after possible leak
Dispatch reported that the alert from the alarm company came in shortly after 7:00 a.m.
