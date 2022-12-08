ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers

By Valentina Jaramillo, Joe Marino, Craig McCarthy, Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZOrw_0jcFWxje00

The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket.

Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust.

At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned.

“It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to only be on Canal [Street], now it’s Uptown. It’s just a sign of disorder,” a Manhattan cop said.

The bogus bag sellers appear to have increased in recent weeks, clogging the sidewalk with lines of deal-hunters — often right under the noses of police officers, who are stationed nearby for crowd control.

“They’re here every year, more and more everyday it seems,” said an employee of Madison Square Garden, who commutes through the busy strip of Midtown. “Some of it’s fake and some of it’s real but people don’t really know what they’re buying.”

She added, “This is really questionable, ethically.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9tgQ_0jcFWxje00
Fake designer purse vendors have set up shop on a two-block strip in Midtown.
New York Post

Though legitimate versions of the handbags cost thousands of dollars, the fakes — which were sometimes spread out blankets on the ground — were going for $40 to $80 on the street when The Post took inventory Wednesday night.

The knock-offs included a medium Dior Book Totes, which cost $3,500 when real, that one vendor had priced at $70 to $80.

Classic brown Louis Vuitton Neverfull Totes, which cost $2,100 in stores, were going for $70 a pop. And Cassandre Saint Laurent Matelasse chain wallets, which cost $1,790, were $40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsRvn_0jcFWxje00
Fake designer purses include knock-offs of Prada and Louis Vuitton.
New York Post

One vendor said the two-block strip is a hotspot for targeting tourists during the busy shopping season, while another was seen scrambling to hide merchandise as a police officer walked by.

A security guard at the skyscraper 1251 Sixth Avenue said he’d noticed a “100%” uptick  in the vendors in the area in recent weeks.

“We complain to the police department but that’s all we can do,” he said of lines of buyers crowding sidewalks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjAwx_0jcFWxje00
Knock-off vendors are selling the bags under the noses of police, who are stationed nearby for crowd control.
New York Post

The flagrant counterfeit sales were happening within blocks of police officers who have been assigned to direct traffic and manage holiday crowds.

One Midtown police source said the recent increase in knock-off vendors on the two-block strip was roughly similar to last year during the holiday season.

“The NYPD recognizes that during the holidays there will be an increase in the sale of counterfeit goods,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Commanding Officer of the Midtown North Precinct is aware of the sale of counterfeit goods within the precinct and on a daily basis assigns officers to address this condition through the issuance of summonses and by making arrests and confiscations.”

The influx in counterfeit purse peddlers comes after cops in Lower Manhattan netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods during  a crackdown on illegal street vendors on Nov. 28, police officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gE7mW_0jcFWxje00
Fake designer purses aren’t just sold on Canal Street.
New York Post

The NYPD’s sweep of fake designer purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests with vendors facing felony charges of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000,  Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said after the bust.

At the time, Maddrey also vowed that the department would step up its citywide crackdown of knock-off vendors.

“We recognize during the holidays, activities such as this will increase, and our efforts to deter this conduct, to investigate this conduct, will be ongoing,” he said in November.

In August, a huge NYPD sting also netted as much as $2 million in knockoff designer goods on Canal Street near Broadway but that didn’t stop phony peddlers from popping up in the same area within months.

Comments / 38

marie
4d ago

I know these are knock offs if you know and don't care that's great but please people they are knock offs

Reply(1)
5
UaintBlackObiden
3d ago

Shouldn’t the police go after violent criminals first? Or should they protect designer hand bag companies first?

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

As large-scale tourism returns to NYC, the hotel biz shows signs of life

Brace yourself — the tourists are coming. And they’re coming in droves. In 2021, just two years after 2019 saw a record breaking 66 million tourists, New York City welcomed a mere 33 million of them. In 2022, however, those numbers are expected to surge to 56.5 million and hotels are all but rolling out the red carpet. Hotels that are already open, that is.  “New construction and projects in the pipeline have significantly slowed post pandemic,” Mark Dorr, president of the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association told The Post. He says the high cost of doing business in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York man drops suit claiming ex fled state with his dog after break-up

A Manhattan man has dropped a lawsuit accusing his ex-fiancée of ditching New York with his dog after the pair called off the wedding, court papers show. Keith Glanzman, 33, sued his ex, Jenna DeMasi, in July, claiming she moved out of their Hudson Square apartment — and took his female pup Frankie to her parents’ home in Riverside, Conn. DeMasi barked back in her own court papers, accusing Glanzman of “trying to rewrite Frankie’s history,” claiming they adopted the boxer-beagle mix together and that DeMasi was the pooch’s primary caregiver. He also claimed DeMasi, 32, refused to return an $11,500 engagement ring he gave her when he proposed July 3, 2021, the suit claimed. But last week, Glanzman filed court papers stopping his case against DeMasi – who also signed off on the document. It was not clear what, if any, terms were reached in the case. DeMasi returned the engagement ring to Glanzman, according to her affidavit from September. Lawyers on both sides didn’t immediately return requests for comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop

NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Creep allegedly gropes girl, 14, on Bronx bus

  A perv groped a 14-year-old girl on a Bronx bus this week, authorities said Tuesday. The teen was riding an MTA Bx11 bus as it approached the intersection of Shakespeare Avenue and Edward L. Grant Highway in Mount Eden around 3:30 p.m. Monday when the creep grabbed her upper thigh over her clothing, cops said.  The suspect got off the bus when it stopped at Shakespeare Avenue, police said.  A witness captured cell-phone video of the man then walking on the sidewalk, attempting to pull his hood down over his face, as he fled.  The suspect is described as about 50 years old, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers and carrying a large black backpack.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced teen surrenders in NYC stabbing death of girlfriend, 16: cops

The teen accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death inside a Harlem apartment over the weekend has surrendered to cops, authorities said.  Zyaire Crumbley, 18, joined by an attorney, turned himself in Monday afternoon in connection to the Sunday evening slaying of Saniyah Lawrence inside their apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street, cops said.  Crumbley — who has six prior robbery arrests — was charged with murder, cops said.  Following his surrender, Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for chest pains, police sources said.  The arrest came hours after police released a youthful-looking mugshot of the on-the-lam accused...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City

NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows

“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD auto impound with vehicle evidence is ‘burning down’: officials

The NYPD’s massive Brooklyn auto pound — which houses vehicles including those considered evidence in crimes — was “burning down” as flames engulfed it Tuesday, fire officials said.  “It was just smoke — now there’s legit flames,” an FDNY source told The Post. The blaze erupted at 10:37 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia Street in Red Hook, a Fire Department spokesman said. The blaze grew to three alarms less than an hour after it erupted, fire officials said. A total of 33 units with 140 firefighters responded.  Photos show enormous plumes of smoke rising from the facility, which houses...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5:30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
InsideHook

An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City

When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC gangbanger hit with life sentence in two-decade-old Father’s Day shooting

A Bronx drug dealer has been slapped with a life sentence for ordering a hit at a Father’s Day barbecue that left an innocent bystander paralyzed for a decade before he finally succumbed to his injuries. Ralph Berry, 55, was convicted last year of ordering the shooting of a rival gangbanger at the William McKinley Houses complex in the Bronx on June 21, 2000, that left bystander Caprice Jones paralyzed, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District said Monday. The case turned into a homicide in November 2010 when Jones died as a result of his injuries. But it took over 10...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy