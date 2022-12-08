Read full article on original website
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The astonishing transformation of one local city continues. Almost 20 years ago Kannapolis was the site of one of the biggest manufacturing job losses in state history when Pillowtex shut down, but since that time, the city has reinvented itself by making bold moves like purchasing nearly 50 acres of downtown property in the hope that developers would take interest.
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
qcnews.com
Charlotte non-profit offering mobile shower services experiencing more than double increase in need
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders at a Charlotte non-profit that are focused on giving people a sense of dignity say they’re helping more people than ever before. Project Outpour started in the midst of the pandemic, offering free shower services to people in need. The services...
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
qcnews.com
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
qcnews.com
Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard
Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators in Charlotte. City leaders learned that longer wait times are due to the need to hire more. Leaders heard about solutions to improve the times. Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard. Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
North Carolina teen wins $1 million on way to 2nd job, plans to buy new truck
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton Radford, of Dallas, plans to buy a new truck after winning $1 million on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I left work and was going to my second job,” Radford said. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.” Radford, […]
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
Missing Davidson College student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
qcnews.com
Davidson wants to honor vets with memorial
On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town’s first veteran’s monument. The idea has floated around the Mecklenburg County town for years, but Monday was a second public input session on the vital project. Davidson wants to honor vets with...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. Best matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
2 in North Carolina swipe Apple watches, valued over $1,500, from Target
Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.
