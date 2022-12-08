Read full article on original website
Blizzard in Campbell County prompts business, agency closures and event cancellations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County businesses, agencies and event organizers are announcing closure, cancellation and rescheduling decisions as this week’s winter storm approaches. This list will be updated as decisions are reported to County 17. Note that businesses’, agencies’ and event organizers’ decisions are subject to change, and those changes may occur with little notice.
Powder River Energy Foundation, Basin Electric give Gillette Salvation Army $8,000
GILLETTE, Wyo. —The Powder River Energy Foundation, or PRECorp, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative together donated $8,000 to the Gillette Salvation Army to help meet rising demand for services. Director Jenny Hartung said in a Dec. 12 PRECorp news release that the organization, which serves at-risk and low-income families,...
Wright snow emergency set for midnight tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wright Town Hall announced this morning that the Town of Wright is calling a snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 13. Residents must keep emergency snow routes clear and cars need to be cleared off all side streets, a Town of Wright Facebook post said. If the Town of Wright determines that it can’t plow streets due to parked vehicles, the town won’t plow those streets.
City of Gillette: vehicles on eight streets must be moved by 5 p.m. today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — All vehicles must be removed from certain routes of Gillette by 5 p.m. today could be towed at the owner’s expense, per city code, according to an alert County 17 received at 1:17 p.m. today. The City Administrator declared a Level I Snow Emergency as...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/12/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Dec. 12:. At 1:04 a.m. to Old Glory Court for an emergency medical response. At 8:30 a.m. to South Gillette Avenue for an agency assist. At 12:04 p.m. to Turnercrest Road for an emergency...
Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Obituary: Zachariah Ross Schirmer
Zachariah Ross Schirmer: December 3, 1996 — December 4, 2022. Funeral service for Zachariah Schirmer will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Don White officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Zachariah Ross Schirmer, our dear son, brother, nephew,...
Campbell County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Campbell County’s average gas price falls another 16 cents as national average falls 14.4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell another 16 cents as the national average fell for the fifth consecutive week, this time 14.4 cents. The national average gas price is down to $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s data from...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Dec. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Dec. 10, Highway 59 and Camel Drive, CCSO. A 19-year-old man was...
