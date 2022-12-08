7 men sentenced to prison after year-long Concordia Parish child exploitation investigation, authorities confirmed

CONCORDIA PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — In January 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating suspects who engaged in the exploitation and solicitation of minors online for sexual purposes. As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested over 40 suspects who engaged in sexual conversations with minors, solicited for sex, possessed or transmitted pornographic images, and/or traveled to meet with minors.

During the investigation, two registered sex predators traveled to meet a minor while out on bond for six counts of Molestation of a Juvenile in another parish. For several months, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office secured convictions in these cases, resulting in prison time as well as the requirement to register as a convicted sex offender upon release.

The following suspects were given prison sentences after the investigations:

Name Offense (s) Prison Sentence Bradly Dyer Indecent Behavior with Juveniles 2 years Denny Boyd Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

100 counts of Sexual Abuse of An Animal 4 years Kevin Prejean Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 18 months William Ezell Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 4 years Woodrow Robinson Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 18 months Jody Acreman Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

6 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles 4 years Ian Reed Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile 4 years

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Hedrick, along with District Attorney Brad Burget and his office, are committed to protecting the community’s most precious resources, our children, and will continue to seek out those who wish to do them harm. Community members are reminded that if you see something, say something. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

