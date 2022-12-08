ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

3 juveniles charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. On Monday around 2 p.m., Meriden police said a Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford. According to police, the car was used in several robberies throughout the state over the next several hours in Hamden, […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
PATERSON, NJ
WTNH

Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Woman Shot

2022-12-11@10:52pm–#Trumbull CT– A 19 year old woman was shot in the leg in an apparent “accidental” discharge of a fire arm on Moose Hill Road.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway

2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

