NBC Connecticut
3 Minors Accused of Stealing Car in Wallingford, Snatching Purses in Nearby Towns
Police have arrested three minors who are accused of stealing a car in Wallingford and using it to commit multiple purse snatchings in the area. Officers said a blue Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford on Monday around 2 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle was then...
3 juveniles charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. On Monday around 2 p.m., Meriden police said a Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford. According to police, the car was used in several robberies throughout the state over the next several hours in Hamden, […]
Can You Help Bethel Police With Information About This Car Involved In Hit-and-Run?
According to a press release from today (12/12) the Bethel Police Department is looking for your help with information about a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. That horrible incident happened on Friday, December 9th at about 4:40, according to an earlier press release:. On 12/09/2022 at...
NBC Connecticut
Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Police Attempt to ID Man Accused of Stealing Wallet, Spending Thousands of Dollars
Waterford police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from someone at one store and spending thousands of dollars at another. Police said a wallet was stolen from someone who was shopping at Target in Waterford on November 23 around 2 p.m. Credit cards...
Burlington Man Busted For Crashing Truck, Having Pistol, Police Say
A Connecticut man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then walked home was also busted for having a pistol in the vehicle without a license. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 on Route 4 in Burlington. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers...
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Wilton Man Nabbed For Racially-Motivated Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident in which he allegedly yelled racial epithets at the victim. Erik Krobetzky, age 50, of Wilton, turned himself in to police on a warrant on Friday, Dec. 9 for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Wilton.
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Woman Shot
2022-12-11@10:52pm–#Trumbull CT– A 19 year old woman was shot in the leg in an apparent “accidental” discharge of a fire arm on Moose Hill Road.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
NBC Connecticut
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
NBC Connecticut
17 People Transported to Hospitals After School Bus Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford
Seventeen people, most of which were students, were transported to multiple hospitals after a school bus crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon. State police said the bus was traveling on the I-84 west to Route 15 south ramp in the right lane around 1:20 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate the left curve on the ramp.
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
The DA says the crimes happened mostly in the Mastic, Shirley, Bellport and Riverhead areas.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway
2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
