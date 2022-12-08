(WTNH) – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. On Monday around 2 p.m., Meriden police said a Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford. According to police, the car was used in several robberies throughout the state over the next several hours in Hamden, […]

MERIDEN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO