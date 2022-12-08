ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine at a blink of an eye, your dreams go up in flames, that’s the reality for Aniceto Charles Jr. He said his favorite part about the job is getting to know his customers and form a connection. “They say, ‘Oh, we love this food....
WACO, TX
KWTX

About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Degrees of Science: The Science of Hydrology

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Greg Waller, who is a Hydrologist for the West Gulf River Forecast Center. Greg talks about the science of Hydrology and what goes into forecasting river flood events across the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Welcoming winter temperatures back to Central Texas

Our next cold front comes tomorrow. The front is expected to move through Tuesday morning bringing a line of showers and storms that will push from west-to-east along the front. A few storms along the front could bring gusty winds and hail (mainly east of I-35), but our severe weather chances are limited. Temperatures Tuesday ahead of the front should start out in the mid-60s but those temperatures will dip into the 50s (and maybe even the 40s) right after the front passes through. The front will clear our the clouds and humidity so some afternoon sunshine tomorrow may help to rebound temperatures Tuesday afternoon into the mid/upper 60s. We expect to see temperatures trending downward all week long.
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Killeen, TX

Killeen is a remarkable spot in Bell County because of its historic and military significance. In Central Texas, this city is adjacent to Fort Hood, a U.S. army base for installing heavy forces. It has an array of outdoor recreational sites, too. Because of the city's two gigantic lakes and...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco

Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
KWTX

New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans

(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate-35 on foot. Police said it happened in the highway’s northbound lanes near exit 337A shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police said the...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy