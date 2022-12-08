Our next cold front comes tomorrow. The front is expected to move through Tuesday morning bringing a line of showers and storms that will push from west-to-east along the front. A few storms along the front could bring gusty winds and hail (mainly east of I-35), but our severe weather chances are limited. Temperatures Tuesday ahead of the front should start out in the mid-60s but those temperatures will dip into the 50s (and maybe even the 40s) right after the front passes through. The front will clear our the clouds and humidity so some afternoon sunshine tomorrow may help to rebound temperatures Tuesday afternoon into the mid/upper 60s. We expect to see temperatures trending downward all week long.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO