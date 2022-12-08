Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
Smith County Juvenile Services expands opportunities for H.O.P.E Academy
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Juvenile Services' H.O.P.E Academy is adding a new program to their services. In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program for male juvenile offenders. H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy is a six-to-nine-month residential program that focuses on...
KTBS
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. School Superintendent Lamar Goree was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as we've come through this...
Longview ISD purchases 200 SmartBoards for classrooms
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees approved a $1.6 million purchase for 200 interactive display boards to be used across campuses during a board meeting Monday. According to the school district, the board unanimously approved the purchase. Dr. Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of finance, said the district has used...
Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
CBS19's top 19 stories of 2022
Here's a list of the top 19 stories you clicked on this year. Remains of Rosemary Rodriguez found in Gregg County. Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications. FEBRUARY 8, 2022. East Texas star basketball player dies after collapsing on court. APRIL 18, 2022. Athens community shows appreciation...
spectrumnews1.com
Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Voters in Louisiana's third-largest city have elected a Republican mayor for the first time in 28 years. Tom Arceneaux, 71, won a runoff election Saturday to become the next mayor of Shreveport. He defeated Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Black Democrat, in a city where roughly 55% of registered voters are African American.
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux elected Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tom Arceneaux, a Republican, has defeated state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Democrat, to become the next mayor of Shreveport in a runoff election held Saturday. Arceneaux said he is ready to "hit the ground running" after becoming the mayor elect. "It feels very humbling, and I'm just...
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man. Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 in Louisiana resulted in the death of an unrestrained 57-year-old Coushatta man. The crash is under investigation, and speed is believed to have been a factor.
NOLA.com
Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years
A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
ktalnews.com
Alice Thomas re-elected to De Soto Parish school board Dist. 5
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school board seat and two millage renewals were on the ballot for voters throughout De Soto Parish. De Soto Parish School Board District 5 incumbent Alice Hamilton Thomas faced challenger James Veuleman in a run-off but ultimately was re-elected. Voters also approved...
Prosecutors ask jurors to sentence convicted Smith County constable to 2 years in state jail
TYLER, Texas — Prosecutors on Friday asked for the maximum punishment for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris convicted of stealing several items during an eviction. Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of property theft by a public servant. Jurors convicted him of the charge after more than four hours...
Smith County man sentenced for federal income tax violation
TYLER, Texas — A man from Whitehouse is sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for not trying to pay his federal income taxes. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Anthony D. Klein, 48, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Tuesday. He previously plead guilty on March 30. U.S....
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0