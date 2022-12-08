Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Application for proposed major development in Pickens County postponed
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns over a proposed major development in Pickens County filled the County’s planning commission meeting on Monday night. The proposal is near Lenhardt Road, Jim Hunt Road, Hinton Road, and Norman Road. That’s a few miles northeast of downtown Easley. The 650-acre...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
Roads to close ahead of Spartanburg Christmas parade
Some streets in Spartanburg will be closed due to the Spartanburg Christmas parade which takes place on Tuesday.
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
Spartanburg discontinues downtown Ferris wheel after community concerns
The Ferris wheel in downtown Spartanburg is closing early due to what the city referred to as concerns about the quality of the ride's operation.
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down.
wspa.com
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
Former South Carolina city's mayor, Clerk of Court, dies
ANDERSON, S.C. — Funeral services are scheduled Sunday for a man who leaves a legacy of service, helping to shape a city in the northwest corner of South Carolina for many years in various roles. Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley, who also served as a council member...
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
WYFF4.com
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
Anderson Co. deputies searching for trailer in grand larceny investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer that was stolen on Saturday. Deputies said a black Chevrolet 2500 HD stole a black cargo trailer. According to deputies, the black Chevrolet had two white males inside. If you see this truck or this...
