Pair of Lewiston Students Selected as 4th, 5th Grade Winners of 2022 Holiday Art Contest
LEWISTON - The Idaho State Department of Education has selected winners for the 2022 Holiday Card art contest for elementary students across Idaho. Representing the Lewiston School District, Michelle Dotson (Webster Elementary) and Kate Cole (Orchards Elementary) were selected as the 4th and 5th grade winners. In total, more than...
Holly Lindsey becomes first woman sheriff in North Idaho's Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Holly Lindsey is officially the first woman sheriff in Shoshone County. She was previously serving as the undersheriff and enters this role after sheriff Mike Gunderson recently retired due to health issues. “It's truly an honor to be appointed sheriff. I'm excited to serve the citizens...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
A month later, investigators and experts agree University of Idaho homicide case is far from cold
A month after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown assailant, the community remains terrified and the victims’ families are frustrated. While police may not have a suspect or the knife used in the killing, they say the case is far from going cold. “The leads...
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
More Than 550 Students Set to Graduate from University of Idaho This Saturday
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. According to the university, more than 565 students are eligible to receive 581 degrees. Best-selling author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School Heidi K. Gardner will...
Annual Jazz Choir Holiday Concert Scheduled for December 8 at ICCU Arena
MOSCOW - Hundreds of area high school singers will join students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 in the ICCU Arena. The concert, which is free to attend, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Lewiston, Nezperce Mayors Earn $20,000 Grants by Completing Community Health Academy
BOISE - Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson, along with Nezperce Mayor Steve Bateman and Nezperce City Clerk/Treasurer Rhonda Schmidt, recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is...
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
Cottonwood, Bovill Among Those Awarded Drinking Water and Wastewater System Grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers, and all...
LCCU Reopens Branch on 17th Street in Lewiston Following Extensive Remodel
LEWISTON - After being closed since April for an extensive remodel, the Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) branch located at 1626 17th Street in Lewiston is now back open. As previously mentioned, the 17th Street branch had been closed since April to allow crews to make interior and exterior improvements, which include new signs, a remodeled lobby, and new member service counter and administration offices.
Lewiston Man Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 11, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a domestic incident. After arriving on scene, the victim told police that 49-year-old Barry Dammon had allegedly pushed and headbutted her. According to...
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
Suspect Arrested in Case of Wednesday Semi-Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
LEWISTON - A suspect has been arrested in the case of an early morning fire that damaged a semi-trailer in North Lewiston on Wednesday. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to an...
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
Lewiston Angler Sets New Coho State Record on the North Fork Clearwater River
A Lewiston man recently landed a new catch-and-release state record Coho salmon while fishing on the North Fork Clearwater River. Jerry Smith landed the 30-inch Coho on November 13, according to the Idaho Fish and Game. According to the Idaho Fish and Game, while the state's catch-and-release record program has...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
40-Year-old Kamiah Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary After Allegedly Trying to Break into Home in Stites, ID
STITES, ID - On Sunday, December 4, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary in progress in Stites, ID. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that a male was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. After responding to the residence and...
