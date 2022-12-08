Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
wfxl.com
Nearly 75 shell casings collected after Gordon Avenue home, vehicle damaged in shooting
Nearly 75 shell casings were collected by police after a shooting in Albany Monday night. Police responded to the 1500/1400 block of West Gordon Avenue and Elm Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a discharging firearms call. Police made contact with a woman who lives in the...
wfxl.com
Police: 39 shell casings found, one house shot on Dorsett Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found outside of a home on Dorsett Avenue. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The victim told officers that she was in her kitchen and heard gunshots. The victim stated...
WCTV
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
wfxl.com
Police: Projectile found in bathroom after Edgerly Avenue house shot at
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at. Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Edgerly Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who told police that she and two other heard gunshots and got on the floor.
wfxl.com
Husband arrested for murder after alleged accidental shooting in Irwin County
A man behind bars is being charged with his wife's death in Irwin County. On Sunday December 4, Irwin County deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Bark Road, in what was reported to the 911 center as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. ICSO says that victim...
WALB 10
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
WALB 10
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
valdostatoday.com
Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy
VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
wfxl.com
Police: Brooks man arrested for having over 27 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine
A Barney man was arrested in Valdosta, Friday morning for possessions of narcotics and fleeing from officers. On December 9, just after midnight, the Valdosta Police Department attempted to make a stop, a suspect was riding a bicycle without lights. According to VPD, the suspect later identified as 39-year-old Saveon...
WALB 10
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
wfxl.com
A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
WALB 10
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County leaders are considering ways to make it safer. At the fishing spot where 4-year-old Daniel Cunningham fell into the river, you can see a sign that warns about the river pollution, but not about the current.
