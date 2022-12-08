Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Children as young as 6 months now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children as young as six months and older in Louisiana are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Officials said the CDC endorsed the FDA’s authorization that expanded the ages of people eligible to receive the new...
kalb.com
Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism
(KALB) - State auditors evaluated the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s management of tourism funding and found a list of faults within the department. State Legislative auditor Mike Waguespack’s office released a list of issues that were found within the agency. “LOT,” which is housed within the Department of...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
kalb.com
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - It’s election day in Louisiana and results are in for numerous races and measures on the ballot. Voters in the Central Louisiana got their say on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, along with run-off races from the Nov. 8 election.
kalb.com
Many’s Tackett Curtis named 2022 MaxPreps Louisiana High School Player of the Year
MANY, La. (KALB) - The long list of achievements for Many’s Tackett Curtis continues to grow as he was recently named the 2022 MaxPreps Louisiana High School Player of the Year. The four-star linebacker adds this achievement to an already busy week for his trophy case that saw Curtis...
kalb.com
How to protect yourself from porch pirates
(KALB) - With Christmas right around the corner, many of you may have a ton of packages starting to pile up outside your front door. But, do you know how to protect them from porch pirates?. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has a few tips to help keep your items...
Comments / 0