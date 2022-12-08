ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Children as young as 6 months now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children as young as six months and older in Louisiana are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Officials said the CDC endorsed the FDA’s authorization that expanded the ages of people eligible to receive the new...
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - It’s election day in Louisiana and results are in for numerous races and measures on the ballot. Voters in the Central Louisiana got their say on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, along with run-off races from the Nov. 8 election.
How to protect yourself from porch pirates

(KALB) - With Christmas right around the corner, many of you may have a ton of packages starting to pile up outside your front door. But, do you know how to protect them from porch pirates?. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has a few tips to help keep your items...
