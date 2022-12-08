ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Central Florida parents have limited childcare options for autistic children

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The last time Jessika Barrera’s three-year-old son, Alex, went to daycare was in mid-October. Since then, Barrera has been searching for childcare, a process that can be challenging for many – and even more so for the parents of children like Alex, who has been diagnosed with autism.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay News 9

Bill to address property insurance crisis passed by Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are moving at breakneck speed during the current special session, as the Senate on Tuesday passed bills that would address Florida's property insurance crisis, provide tax relief for people whose homes and business were made uninhabitable by Hurricane Ian and give 50% refunds to commuters who pay more 35 highway tolls in a month with a transponder.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida lawmakers hoping to aid ailing property insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers agree the state is in crisis over the ballooning price of homeowners insurance. But there's a big divide on how to fix it. Lawmakers are in the second day of a special session aimed at shoring up the state’s struggling home insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida's wildfire season may be more intense this winter

Florida’s weather pattern is setting up to host an ideal environment for the spread of disastrous wildfires across the state to begin 2023, despite well above normal rainfall totals during the 2022 Wet Season. In the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent wildland fire report, they flagged Florida and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

A look at efforts to keep toys safe for children

For more than 30 years, the Florida PIRG Education Fund’s Trouble in Toyland reports have provided parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from toxics, choking hazards, privacy problems and other toy-related dangers. The reports have resulted in far fewer hazards today, but dangerous toys still...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay News 9

Cannabis industry continues to face questions in New York

New York's retail cannabis industry is still in its infancy, but regulators are already making changes that are meant to enable home delivery. At the same time, lawmakers are worried the current penalties for selling cannabis without a license will undermine the burgeoning marketplace, which is expected to be a multibillion-dollar sector of the economy.
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

Revitalization efforts continue in downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Road work on Pennsylvania Avenue is slated to wrap up by the end of the week, bringing excitement to shopkeepers who hope the new streets will bring more foot traffic to their businesses. The repaving of roads and expansion of sidewalks are part of a...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Bay News 9

Clean-up efforts continue one month after Nicole

Saturday marks one month since Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida. The storm damaged communities along the Atlantic Coast. Businesses along the Atlantic coast are working to rebuild after Nicole. There was a lot of damage to local businesses. Beach access points are still closed, which is hurting local businesses...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Displaced ArtCraft artists in Cleveland to soon have a new, nearby workspace option

CLEVELAND — For years, the ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland has been an artist-workspace mecca. But the city recently announced the historic building will be renovated to turn into the new Cleveland Police Department headquarters. The move is set to leave my area artists without a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy