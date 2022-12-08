ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance

Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Six Vehicle Collision on Highway 154

Three people were injured in a six vehicle collision on Highway 154 near the entrace of Lake Cachuma. At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene just east of the entrance. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports there were a total of three patients with minor injuries,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs

Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
CARPINTERIA, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Highway 1 closed

Here is a lovely graphic to explain it all. Look at Mining Ridge, above Cow Cliffs:. District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. Contact:Alexa Bertola or Jim Shivers. Phone:(805) 549-3237. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. HIGHWAY 1 ALONG THE BIG SUR COAST CLOSED IN...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Unsubstantiated Bomb Threat at Santa Barbara Middle School

Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara Middle School received a bomb threat. School officials immediately evacuated school grounds as police responded to the school. Santa Barbara Police officers and the department's bomb squad arrived at the private school campus, located at 1321 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara, and assisted in the evacuation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

One person killed in crash on Highway 41 near Morro Bay

Update: The CHP has identified the driver as 19-year-old Orion Messina of Atascadero, who was not injured in the crash. His 16-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Officers believe alcohol played a roll in the fatal crash. Initial: One person was killed Saturday after...
MORRO BAY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA

