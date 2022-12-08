Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance
Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
Firefighters knock down Arroyo Grande house fire
Cal Fire SLO and Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the fire at the 1000 block of Huasna Rd. at 6:10 p.m.
Five to six car crash blocks second northbound Highway 101 lane south of Gaviota Tunnel
California Highway Patrol is responding to a five to six car crash with one rolled over on northbound Highway 101, just south of the Gaviota Tunnel according to the CHP incident report page. The post Five to six car crash blocks second northbound Highway 101 lane south of Gaviota Tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 101 on-ramp closed after car crashes into power pole in SLO
The closure was expected to last a few hours.
No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision
The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District reported a minor collision happened between one of its buses and a City of Santa Maria bus on Monday afternoon. The post No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Six Vehicle Collision on Highway 154
Three people were injured in a six vehicle collision on Highway 154 near the entrace of Lake Cachuma. At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene just east of the entrance. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports there were a total of three patients with minor injuries,...
Santa Barbara Independent
60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs
Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
bigsurkate.blog
Highway 1 closed
Here is a lovely graphic to explain it all. Look at Mining Ridge, above Cow Cliffs:. District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. Contact:Alexa Bertola or Jim Shivers. Phone:(805) 549-3237. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. HIGHWAY 1 ALONG THE BIG SUR COAST CLOSED IN...
Santa Barbara Edhat
$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School
The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the on-ramp of Highway 101 at Taft Street in the afternoon. According to the officials, a vehicle had rammed into a power pole.
Update: power has been restored to 200 customers in Lompoc
An estimated 200 customers are without power this morning in Lompoc according to city officials. City officials announced at 10:25 a.m. that power has been restored to customers.
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Unsubstantiated Bomb Threat at Santa Barbara Middle School
Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara Middle School received a bomb threat. School officials immediately evacuated school grounds as police responded to the school. Santa Barbara Police officers and the department's bomb squad arrived at the private school campus, located at 1321 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara, and assisted in the evacuation.
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
One person killed in crash on Highway 41 near Morro Bay
Update: The CHP has identified the driver as 19-year-old Orion Messina of Atascadero, who was not injured in the crash. His 16-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Officers believe alcohol played a roll in the fatal crash. Initial: One person was killed Saturday after...
Lompoc City Fire Department appoints new fire chief
Lompoc city officials announced Friday that Brian Fallon has been appointed chief of the Lompoc City Fire Department.
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
Live updates: Power outages leaves over 20,000 customers in the dark across SLO County; multiple reports of flooding
Update, 9:42 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines fell Saturday evening, with 20,110 customers out of power as of 9:41 p.m. Across San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, roads also flooded, resulting in delays and road closures. The Highway 101 on-ramp at South Main Street in Templeton was closed at 8:26...
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
