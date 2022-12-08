Read full article on original website
Jackie Chan says 'Rush Hour 4' might happen after all
Martial artist and action movie icon Jackie Chan has confirmed it: Rush Hour 4 is a go. According to Variety, Chan confirmed to fans at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday that he is discussing the project "right now" with interested parties — and would be meeting with a potential director Thursday evening.
“Rush Hour 4” Confirmed By Jackie Chan
The actor announced that he’s currently in talks to make the franchise’s fourth movie. Jackie Chan made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (December 8). During a speech he made on stage, he revealed that talks to film Rush Hour 4 are currently underway. In fact, he said he was going to meet with the director this evening to discuss the fourth installment.
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Samuel L. Jackson responded to Quentin Tarantino's criticism of Marvel, saying 'Chadwick Boseman is a movie star'
Quentin Tarantino previously criticized Marvel movies, saying that audiences go to see the characters, not the actors.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed
Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Would Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Got Canceled? They Have One Request
Batgirl ended up being scrapped earlier this year, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their request for if they work on another DC movie.
Allyson Felix Talks Athleta Partnership, Year-End Takeaways & Teases New Running Sneaker
Allyson Felix greeted fans at the Athleta store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Friday as she celebrated the launch of her latest collaborative collection with the Gap-owned athletic brand. The 10-piece collection, which sat next to sneaker styles from Felix’s Saysh brand, includes a range of jackets, tops, tights and a onesie designed for athletes seeking to train in the cold weather this winter. Most items come sized between XXS and 3X and retail between $99 and $349. In an interview with FN at the event, the Olympic track star turned footwear designer noted that this cold weather-driven capsule is...
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
Bob Barker Turns 99, ‘The Price Is Right’ Legend’s Girlfriend Gives Big Update on the TV Icon
Bob Barker, the TV icon and long-time host of the game show The Price is Right turns the milestone age of 99 today. Nancy Burnet, Barker’s partner of almost 40 years, gave an update on his life as he approached the big birthday. “He’s going to be 99, and he takes one prescription medication and that’s for his thyroid,” Burnet told Fox News.
