How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?. “That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where...
Massena to use state millions to fix buildings, create “riverwalk”
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We know more today about how the village of Massena will spend $10 million its getting from the state. The money will go to fix up several buildings, create a “riverwalk,” and improve the village’s streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the projects...
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as normal on Monday night. The commotion was over allowing the public to speak about the city purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. Mayor Jeff Smith said that...
Controversial Watertown Golf Club deal set for vote Monday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City lawmakers are poised to vote Monday night on the $3.4 million deal involving the Watertown Golf Club. To say that “Golfgate” is a hot-button topic in Watertown is an understatement. The decision in front of city council has split the community and it spilled onto radio airwaves Monday.
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities. On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher. The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact...
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Coming up: workshops at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking to learn, Jefferson Community College may have the answer for you, starting in January. And if you’re a military spouse, you could get help paying for it. JCC’s Director of Community Services, Joanna Habermann, brought details of three workshop programs...
North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore
Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Lowville and Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, and Steiner Road, Croghan, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided for nearly three years. A memorial service will be held at...
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of North Raquette River Road, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Sheila was born May 19, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Peter and Virginia (Vrla) O’Toole. She graduated from DeSales Catholic School in Lockport and then attended Brockport College. Sheila later received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from University of Buffalo. She worked at Massena Wellness for many years and later at Massena VA as a Counselor. Sheila married Daniel Hamilton on June 17, 1967 in Rochester, he later predeceased her on February 12, 2000.
Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena announce her passing early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Michigan Ave, passed away from cancer on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adrian was born on January 17, 1948 in Hackensack, New Jersey, son of the late John and Ann (Dominik) Nesnadny. He graduated from Ridgefield High School and went on to attend the United States Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Rutgers University, New Jersey in 1969, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering, and later an MBA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After serving over twenty years as a US Army Signal Officer in overseas assignments including Korea and Germany, he honorably retired as a Major in September, 1989. He was the recipient of the Bronze Order of Mercury regimental medal.
Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville, NY, passed away, Friday evening, December 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born on March 22, 1929 in Theresa, NY, the daughter of George and Anna VanTassel Davis, she was one of 24 children. In 1945 they were the largest family in America.
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
Supporting first responders’ mental health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency responders - whether they’re police, firefighters, or paramedics - are exposed to potentially traumatic situations. That’s why a new north country non-profit is offering first responders mental health resources and educational services. It’s called Priority Wellness Campaign. Throughout his years of...
