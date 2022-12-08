Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Considered day-to-day
General manager Landry Fields said Tuesday that Collins (ankle) is rehabbing well and is now being viewed as "day-to-day," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. The Hawks haven't indicated that Collins has returned to full-contact, full-court practice since spraining his left ankle Nov. 30, so he'll presumably...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Why Michael Jordan didn't want the remodeled NBA MVP trophy to bare his likeness
The NBA unveiled a complete overhaul of several of its highest-profile awards Tuesday morning, with five of them being renamed in honor of Hall of Fame players. The Defensive Player of the Year award has been named after Hakeem Olajuwon, with the trophy striking an uncanny resemblance to Olajuwon playing lockdown defense. The Rookie of the Year trophy shows a player palming two basketballs, similar to iconic photos of Wilt Chamberlain, who the trophy is named after, doing the same thing. The George Mikan trophy, which will be given to the league's Most Improved Player, shows a gold figurine doing the Mikan Drill, while the John Havlicek trophy for Sixth Man of the Year shows a player pulling up for a running jumper in Havlicek's likeness.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander thrives in the basketball spotlight
Purcell Marian High School sophomore wing Dee Alexander has 35 college scholarship offers and is ranked the No. 4 player nationally in the 2025 class by ESPN.
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night
Doubs (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Monday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Doubs hasn't played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain on the Packers' first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie wideout returned to practice during Week 13 prep but remained sidelined for the divisional matchup against the Bears. Doubs is feeling confident he'll return to game action following Green Bay's Week 14 bye, but his participation at practice Wednesday will likely provide a clearer picture on his status for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders gets shoutout from Adam Sandler after channeling The Waterboy against Giants
Miles Sanders had a huge day in the Philadelphia Eagles' 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Sanders rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he was still eager to block for quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he took inspiration from one Adam Sandler character in that area of his game.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
CBS Sports
Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home
White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him. As the...
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Mike White injury update: Jets consider QB day-to-day with ribs issue, preparing for him to play in Week 15
New York Jets quarterback Mike White exited the Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter after taking a huge hit to the midsection. White remained on the ground for several minutes, before walking off with trainers. Despite being able to finish the game with an injury to his ribs, the team sent White to the hospital following the game as a precaution.
