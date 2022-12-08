ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RadarOnline

'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
CNN

Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her

Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Brittney Griner ‘in good spirits and relieved to be coming home’, Biden says

Joe Biden has confirmed Brittney Griner is “in good spirits” and “relieved to be heading home” after being released from a Russian prison.The basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month was sent to a penal colony.Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in American prison for 12 years, has been released as part of the exchange.“The last few months have been hell for Brittney,” Mr Biden said.“I’m glad to be able to say that Brittney is in good spirits, she is relieved to finally be heading home.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attackNew York Times strike: Staff stage first mass walkout in 40 yearsFormer Theranos executive Ramesh Balwani sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud

