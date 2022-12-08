Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Biden does not mention Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in remarks on Brittney Griner swap
President Biden delivered remarks Thursday morning after he confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is on her way home
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Why Biden’s decision to make the Brittney Griner deal poses big political risks
President Biden made dramatic news Thursday when he announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way back to the United States. Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury, had been arrested on drug charges at a Moscow-area airport on February 17, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin was on the cusp of invading […]
Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her
Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
Brittney Griner ‘in good spirits and relieved to be coming home’, Biden says
Joe Biden has confirmed Brittney Griner is “in good spirits” and “relieved to be heading home” after being released from a Russian prison.The basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month was sent to a penal colony.Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in American prison for 12 years, has been released as part of the exchange.“The last few months have been hell for Brittney,” Mr Biden said.“I’m glad to be able to say that Brittney is in good spirits, she is relieved to finally be heading home.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attackNew York Times strike: Staff stage first mass walkout in 40 yearsFormer Theranos executive Ramesh Balwani sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud
White House denies Saudi Arabia involved in Brittney Griner’s release
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly dismissed claims at a press briefing that Saudi Arabia was involved with meditating Brittney Griner's release from Russia. “The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia,” she said.Dec. 8, 2022.
