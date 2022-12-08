Joe Biden has confirmed Brittney Griner is “in good spirits” and “relieved to be heading home” after being released from a Russian prison.The basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month was sent to a penal colony.Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in American prison for 12 years, has been released as part of the exchange.“The last few months have been hell for Brittney,” Mr Biden said.“I’m glad to be able to say that Brittney is in good spirits, she is relieved to finally be heading home.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attackNew York Times strike: Staff stage first mass walkout in 40 yearsFormer Theranos executive Ramesh Balwani sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud

5 DAYS AGO