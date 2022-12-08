Read full article on original website
Related
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
See it! Last Full Moon of 2022 Has Company with 3 Planets in NY Sky
The last full moon of 2022 will be quite the spectacle not just for its brightness but it has company in the December sky. In a certain part of New York state, you can also see the moon block out one of the planets. It all starts tonight (Wednesday, Dec 7th).
Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY
240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It really does bring out the kid in all of us. Here is a list sharing where you can visit real live reindeer, polar bears, penguins, and majestic elk around Upstate New York. We see the images of these amazing creatures on hundreds of items and products on store shelves every day. Seeing them live is a whole separate level of excitement.
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas
Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
NY First Responders Show Why Closed Doors Can Save Lives in a House Fire
A picture is worth a thousand words. This one tells us why we should always close our bedroom doors at night. Closing a bedroom door can save you precious time if a fire breaks out while you're sleeping. The Otsego County Fire Wire is reminding everyone to help save lives.
Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino
It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
Here’s How to Keep Your Fresh-Cut NY Xmas Tree Healthy Through the Season
When looking for your tree, ask the tree farm where the trees came from and how long they have been on the lot. When you find one you like, run your fingers along the branches. You are looking for soft, flexible needles that are a deep green color. Give Your...
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?
New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
MASSIVE! The Largest Mansion in the United States is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
WZOZ 103.1
Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0