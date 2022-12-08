ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Significant Update: Hearings on two petitions challenging City of Gainesville's elimination of single-family zoning scheduled for February 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two petitions challenging the City of Gainesville’s comprehensive plan amendments that eliminated single-family zoning have been filed with the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH). They are scheduled to be heard, separately, beginning on February 14 and February 27, 2023, by Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early, via Zoom.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

APD releases update on homicide investigation

ALACHUA, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Alachua Police Department (APD) and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Combined Communications Center (CCC) received several phone calls reporting multiple gunshots and others reporting that someone had been shot inside One 51 Apartments located at 15139 NW 150th Road.
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man sentenced in downtown gun incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colin Kinch Broome, 22, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months probation after the charges in a January incident were modified from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a weapon while committing a felony. On January 30,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL

