Significant Update: Hearings on two petitions challenging City of Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning scheduled for February 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two petitions challenging the City of Gainesville’s comprehensive plan amendments that eliminated single-family zoning have been filed with the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH). They are scheduled to be heard, separately, beginning on February 14 and February 27, 2023, by Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early, via Zoom.
Alachua County Public Schools pulls LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide after letter from Florida Dept of Education
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) has told the Florida Department of Education that it will no longer use its LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide as guidance for district employees and students. The Guide was presented to the school board on December 8, 2021, and Alachua Chronicle...
APD releases update on homicide investigation
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Alachua Police Department (APD) and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Combined Communications Center (CCC) received several phone calls reporting multiple gunshots and others reporting that someone had been shot inside One 51 Apartments located at 15139 NW 150th Road.
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
Man sentenced in downtown gun incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colin Kinch Broome, 22, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months probation after the charges in a January incident were modified from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a weapon while committing a felony. On January 30,...
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
Gainesville man arrested for punching woman following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Daniel Agosto, 31, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with punching a woman he had never met until they were involved in a road rage incident. At about 3:30 p.m. on December 7, the victim told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that she was...
