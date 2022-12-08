Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
cryptopotato.com
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
NBC San Diego
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
nftgators.com
ParaSpace Introduces Cross-Margin Lending Protocol for NFTs and Fungible Tokens
ParaSpace is building a lending protocol that will allow web3 lenders to leverage liquidity from both NFTs and fungible tokens. The company is backed by some of the leading VCs and web3 investment companies including Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Founders Fund. The company is trying to fix a gap...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Presidio Trading to Spin Out Crypto Market Tail Risk Strategy
Presidio Trading, a quantitative hedge fund focused on trading digital assets, plans to separate its crypto tail risk strategy into a standalone fund, the company said. The decision follows the strategy’s strong performance this year, the firm said. In June, the strategy returned about 560% while the overall fund added 4%. Ether (ETH) fell 44% and bitcoin (BTC) dropped 37% in the same period.
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
binbits.com
Binance Labs launches private investment in GoPlus
Binance exchange blockchain firm, Binance Labs has spearheaded a private funding investment for GoPlus, a security infrastructure firm. The exchange confirmed the development in a blog post on Thursday. As announced, the funding investment is geared towards building a user-oriented security solution for users. Notably, GoPlus operates as a Web3...
