ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
NBC San Diego

Tax-Trimming Strategies Tailored for the ETF Investor

For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
PYMNTS

Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis

Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
nftgators.com

ParaSpace Introduces Cross-Margin Lending Protocol for NFTs and Fungible Tokens

ParaSpace is building a lending protocol that will allow web3 lenders to leverage liquidity from both NFTs and fungible tokens. The company is backed by some of the leading VCs and web3 investment companies including Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Founders Fund. The company is trying to fix a gap...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
CoinDesk

Hedge Fund Presidio Trading to Spin Out Crypto Market Tail Risk Strategy

Presidio Trading, a quantitative hedge fund focused on trading digital assets, plans to separate its crypto tail risk strategy into a standalone fund, the company said. The decision follows the strategy’s strong performance this year, the firm said. In June, the strategy returned about 560% while the overall fund added 4%. Ether (ETH) fell 44% and bitcoin (BTC) dropped 37% in the same period.
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
binbits.com

Binance Labs launches private investment in GoPlus

Binance exchange blockchain firm, Binance Labs has spearheaded a private funding investment for GoPlus, a security infrastructure firm. The exchange confirmed the development in a blog post on Thursday. As announced, the funding investment is geared towards building a user-oriented security solution for users. Notably, GoPlus operates as a Web3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy