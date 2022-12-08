CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of switches had to be flipped, but Douglas Boulevard in the Lawndale community now has a Christmas glow.A little boy in a winter coat did the honors to turn on the lights for Light Up Lawndale celebration.Organizer Princess Shaw has been working to raise money to buy lights in hopes of decorating more than 500 tree trunks along Douglas and Independence boulevards.The night's celebration included food, music, and even an appearance by Santa Claus.Shaw said people who live in their neighborhood should not have to go downtown to see holiday lights. "What we're trying to do is bring about holiday cheer to everyone up and down this boulevard, which has been plagued in the past with a lot of violence."Earlier this week, CBS 2 even helped connect Shaw with new Ald. Monique Scott (24th), who pledged to help in some way. Scott even told us she would attend the later part of the celebration Saturday, but did not.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO