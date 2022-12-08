Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Sioux City Journal
Today in sports history: Dec. 12
In 1965, Chicago’s Gale Sayers scores six touchdowns to lead the Bears to a 61-20 win. The six TDs give Sayers an NFL-record 21 for the season. See more sports moments from this date:
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92
CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
fox32chicago.com
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
PIAA wants investigation into signs, video targeting Westinghouse football team
The PIAA has directed the Southern Columbia administration to investigate allegations of racist taunts involving signs and a social media video targeting Westinghouse’s football team. The two schools met Friday in the PIAA Class 2A championship in Mechanicsburg. Afterward, photos of hand-drawn signs saying “Whip Westinghouse” and “Southern State...
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in Chicago, IL Apr 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the most current Soul II Soul Tour presale code! During this Soul II Soul Tour presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of their public sale. Don’t pass up this rare chance to go and see The Soul II Soul...
10 of Chicago's most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our inaugural annual Axios Chicago Power Players List, a chance to look back at influential leaders who left their marks on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, 10 spots won't cover every influential person in Chicago, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your own picks. Just email...
Holy Cross Hospital to honor medical assistant shot and killed in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at Holy Cross Hospital on Tuesday will honor the life of a young mother found shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood last week.Police found 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman dead inside their apartment near 82nd and Drexel on Wednesday. Jenkins' 2-year-old son was also found inside the home, but was unharmed.Jenkins worked as a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital. Friends said she "had a heart of gold.""She wore her heart on her sleeve. She had a smile that would light up a room. You never saw her down. You knew when something bothered her, but she didn't speak much of it, but she'd just brush it away," co-worker Nicole Worth said.At noon on Tuesday, Jenkins' fellow Sinai Chicago caregivers will come together to remember her life with a balloon release at Holy Cross.No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of Jenkins and her father.
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
cwbchicago.com
Hammer-wielding men rob pedestrian in Humboldt Park (Video)
Chicago — Newly released video shows two men armed themselves with hammers to rob another man in Humboldt Park over the weekend. The neighborhood is among the areas of Chicago that have been slammed by more than 70 armed robberies since December 2. “There was a robbery this weekend...
14-year-old boy shot near Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times near the City’s Golden Gate neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, ‘flank,’ and arm while walking near the […]
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
cwbchicago.com
4 robbery suspects in custody after fiery crash on Chicago’s North Side
Chicago — A carload of suspected armed robbers committed a series of holdups in Bucktown and the North Side, then crashed into a truck in Lincoln Square as Chicago police officers closed in on them Monday morning. Four suspects are in custody after running from the flaming wreckage, and police recovered three firearms, according to CPD.
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
Comments / 0