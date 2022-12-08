Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
iheart.com
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
CMT
Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie With Chilling Medley
Country music star Keith Urban recently paid his respects to late icon Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s vocalist and keyboardist. The “Somebody Like You” singer pulled at heartstrings during a concert last week in Australia when he delivered a chilling tribute featuring smash rock hits – “Say You Love Me,” “Everywhere,” and “Songbird.”
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance
Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Charley Pride Brought Back Hank Williams’ “Kaw-Liga” To Life?
In 1968, Charley Pride was a rising star performing live at Panther Hall in Forth Worth, Texas, where he debuted renditions of his own hit songs while also bringing classics into the fold. This includes “Kaw-Liga,” Hank Williams’ first posthumous single. That live performance was then recorded...
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Yakima Herald Republic
I can't quit the music industry, says Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton can't walk away from the music industry. The 46-year-old singer is set to embark on a tour in February, and Blake remains hugely passionate about his work. He shared: "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)
The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!. ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.
Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”
It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.
Carly Pearce Sings Rockin’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [WATCH]
Carly Pearce pulled double duty in 2022 as she both hosted and performed on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. It was her second year at the helm of the holiday television event, and she delivered a rocking version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" as a part of the night's festivities. The...
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Hot But Awkward Encounter With Younger Man: ‘He Called His Mom’
Well, this is a story no one expects to tell. Jennifer Coolidge, 61, has revealed a sexual encounter with a much-younger man that ended in the duo calling his mom. “This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he… I won’t get into the details,” she recalled to Ariana Grande, who interviewed her for Entertainment Weekly for an article published on Dec. 12.
Comments / 0