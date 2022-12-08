Read full article on original website
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Southern Tier, Western New York
In a press release on Monday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a dozen new electric vehicle fast chargers have been added to Interstate 86 and Route 17 from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the press release, the new charges will make one of...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
Gift Cards Will Make Better Gifts With New Law In New York State
If you are struggling to find the perfect gift this Holiday season, some good news came down from the New York State government. As of Saturday, December 10th, there is a new law in New York State that makes giving gift cards a better option than in years past. New...
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
New York Puppy Escapes, Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey
According to a report by Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, a scared six-month-old service dog escaped his collar, ran 30 blocks, jumped into the Hudson River and swam all the way to New Jersey. Talk about an incredible journey. It must have been difficult enough to escape capture through 30...
Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York
Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit
In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Parents Charged After New York Child Accidentally Ingests THC, Cocaine
According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, two New York parents are facing charges after their now three-years-old child accidentally ate a THC-laced candy bar and ingested cocaine. According to the report, the parents, 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop, were arrested by state police...
Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY
240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
Love Gas Station Pizza? The Best NY’s Southern Tier And PA Have To Offer
Pizza. It's my favorite food. And I'm sure the same for many others as well. I understand there are very few calories in a slice of pizza. Okay, that's a bold lie. If only that were true, right?. I am picky when it comes to types of pizza. Thin crust,...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
This Is Upstate New York’s Fastest Growing Small Town
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
