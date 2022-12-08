DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas hired Eric Morris as its football coach Tuesday, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State.Morris previously spent four seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding that program to the FCS playoffs in 2021.Before taking over Incarnate Word, Morris was offensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech for five seasons.Morris, a West Texas native who played receiver at Texas Tech and in the Canadian Football League, recruited and coached Super Bowl-winning Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.The 37-year-old...

DENTON, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO