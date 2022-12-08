ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

House GOP selects Scalise for majority leader, McCarthy up for speaker

The House Republican Caucus today nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House, and Whip Steve Scalise for Majority Leader. McCarthy beat back a challenge from Arizona Republican Andy Biggs. The Republican Party is poised to take a narrow majority when the 118th Congress begins in January, but a handful of races remain too close to call.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Republican Gallagher to Lead New U.S. House China Select Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China. Gallagher, a former Marine counterintelligence officer who has served on the House Armed Services Committee, has been...
WASHINGTON STATE

