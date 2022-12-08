MANSFIELD, Pa. – Commonwealth University was selected as one of nine recipients nationwide for a catalyst grant in the first round of funded projects by the National Association of System Heads (NASH). Commonwealth University’s Transfer Team developed an “Earn What you have Earned” initiative which undertook a transcript audit of all transfer students to ensure they were awarded credit they had earned through the application of the newly revised PASSHE Student Transfer Policy.

