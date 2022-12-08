Read full article on original website
mansfield.edu
Commonwealth University Receives Funding for Transfer Initiative from National Organization
MANSFIELD, Pa. – Commonwealth University was selected as one of nine recipients nationwide for a catalyst grant in the first round of funded projects by the National Association of System Heads (NASH). Commonwealth University’s Transfer Team developed an “Earn What you have Earned” initiative which undertook a transcript audit of all transfer students to ensure they were awarded credit they had earned through the application of the newly revised PASSHE Student Transfer Policy.
mansfield.edu
Mansfield CJ Students Learn By Doing
During the final week of Fall classes, students at Mansfield, a Commonwealth University, got to meet and speak with several practitioners about the criminal justice field and employment opportunities. Jon Mayes, a 1999 Mansfield CJ graduate, returned to his alma mater on Monday, November 28th. Jon spoke to students in...
