SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 9, 2022 - A reminder, that the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream and traffic around downtown, may get worse before it gets better. The roundabout is expected to open this Saturday, December 17th, but work will continue into the spring. All this week, prior to the opening, there will be paving of roadways, installation of light poles, along with some road excavation. So, it but there is finally light at the end of the roundabout!

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO