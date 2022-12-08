Read full article on original website
snntv.com
See how old fashioned candy canes are made on the Suncoast
SARASOTA- Nothing puts people in the holiday mood like candy canes. The Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island let SNN sit in on the fun while they made these delicious treats from scratch. “People come over, they can’t believe the experience of it. It’s a magical experience,” said owner of...
snntv.com
3 receive Sarasota Teacher of Year nominations
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 13, 2022 - Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! That's what three Sarasota County "Teacher of the Year" finalists received, besides their nominations, yesterday. According to a school district statement, Garden Elementary music teacher Timothy Ferguson was met with cheers and a bouquet of flowers to go with...
snntv.com
Mayors' Feed The Hungry program needs your help
SARASOTA-MANATEE COUNTIES (WSNN) - Thousands of people on the Suncoast are struggling to put food on the table, especially during this time of year. A holiday campaign on the Suncoast is on a mission to help feed our neighbors who need a helping hand. But, they need your help. Every...
snntv.com
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bradenton home with child
BRADENTON - A man is behind bars after an armed standoff that took place Tuesday morning. “They had everything roped off from here to down there by the mailbox," said Neighbor, Denise Couran. 31-year-old Malcolm McAllister of Palmetto is behind bars after barricading himself inside a Bradenton home with a...
snntv.com
Sarasota woman shot dead, hospitalized man to be arrested
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 13, 2022 - Sarasota Police found a woman dead at the Cabana Inn Monday evening, and now a man they revived from a drug overdose at the scene will face murder charges. 46-year-old Elon Dula, of Sarasota, will face charges when he is released from Sarasota...
snntv.com
Gulfstream-US 41 roundabout set to open despite traffic changes this week
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 9, 2022 - A reminder, that the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream and traffic around downtown, may get worse before it gets better. The roundabout is expected to open this Saturday, December 17th, but work will continue into the spring. All this week, prior to the opening, there will be paving of roadways, installation of light poles, along with some road excavation. So, it but there is finally light at the end of the roundabout!
snntv.com
Venice Indians prepare for Saturday's 4S State Title game
VENICE (SNN-TV) - It's State Title Week! The countdown clock to Venice's collision with Lakeland this Saturday is officially under a week. This time was last week against Buchholz in the Class 4S semifinal game, Venice survived the Bobcats comeback, winning 42-35, advancing to Saturday's big-time match-up with the Dreadnaughts.
snntv.com
Group effort after crash leads to Deputy awards
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 12, 2022 - A bevy of people are the 2022 Deputies of the Year in Manatee County. In September, Deputies Ty Simandl, Reaghn Simandl, Reaghan's parents, Deputy Monica Ruiz and a Special Investigations detective were driving home from Orlando when they saw an SUV going the wrong way on an I-4 exit ramp, speeding and with its headlights off.
snntv.com
Sarasota Sheriff's deputy fired for harassing woman after arrest
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office dismissed Deputy Michael McMahan in October after a woman who was arrested for domestic battery on October 3rd told investigators she was harassed by McMahan over four months. “It’s a disgrace to the badge, I’ve been in public safety for 39...
snntv.com
Former Venice tight end commits to USF
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff entered into the transfer portal just under two weeks ago, and the former Maryland Terrapin has found a new home, one that's especially closer to home. With three years of eligibility remaining, Wolff announced his commitment to USF earlier...
