Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
Search underway for 32-year-old man after woman found dead in Sunderland - OLD
Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a woman in her 40s was found dead in Sunderland.Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to the death on Brady Street which is being treated as suspicious.The man has been identified as Alexander Carr, 32, who has links to the Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.Officers searching for Alexander Carr are appealing to the public for information.We're looking to locate Carr, 32, & speak to him in connection with the death of a woman in #Sunderland.We were called to an address on Brady Street about 12.30pm on...
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
BBC
Mark Lovell: Third man arrested over Newry murder
A third man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell. The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Detectives Collect 8 Hours Of Surveillance Footage From Gas Station After White Sedan Was Seen Driving By On Night Of Incident
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage captured at a gas station they hope may lead them closer to finding the killer responsible for the University of Idaho quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.Authorities obtained eight hours of tape, during which a white sedan can be seen driving by the location at 3:45 AM on November 13.Investigators believe Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed between 3 to 4 in the morning after they were found stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow property."I had a weird feeling to go get on the cameras," the overnight assistant manager told...
BBC
Man arrested after police vehicle collision in Dundee
A man has been arrested after a collision between an unmarked police vehicle and another car in Dundee. A white Ford Focus failed to stop when signalled to by officers in a police vehicle in the city's Clepington Road at about 10:10 on Tuesday. Police Scotland said the incident then...
BBC
County Londonderry hit-and-run victim was Catriona Josephine Johnston
A woman who died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening was Catriona Josephine Johnston. The 35-year-old was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a crash on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday. Police said a motorist called about 19:00 GMT concerned about...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0