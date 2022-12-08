18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game

Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
KFVS12
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
kbsi23.com
Suspect shot dead; two bodies found in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One man was shot dead and two other bodies were found in a Butler County home Thursday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. Per Butler County Sheriff Mark T. Dobbs: At around 1408 hours (2:08 p.m.), deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Hwy. in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area.
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Happy Slapowitz begins...
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
KFVS12
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
KFVS12
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County. He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. Justin Morgan, 45, was...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
Kait 8
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
BUTLER Co., MO. (KAIT) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect shot and killed by deputies in Butler County Thursday. According to the MSHP, officers were called to the 1700 block of AA Highway for a report of several shots being fired near a home in a residential area.
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
Comments / 1