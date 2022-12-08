HCA Healthcare and Musicians on Call Announce Collaboration to Expand Live Music Programs in Hospitals Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, today announced a new collaboration to bring MOC’s live music programs to more hospitals across the country.

As part of the collaboration, HCA Healthcare is giving $1 million to fund the creation and launch of MOC’s proprietary online platform designed to enhance its program delivery to enable the organization to reach more hospital patients and healthcare workers nationwide. The online platform will help make MOC’s in-person and virtual programs more accessible to hospitals and help enable hospital patients and volunteers to easily connect to MOC’s programs. This initiative aims to transform how the healing power of music is used to improve the patient experience and make live music in a healthcare facility truly “on call.”

“We are excited to be working alongside Musicians On Call to bring their innovative live music programs to our facilities across the country,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We pride ourselves on providing our patients and caregivers with a high quality experience inside our hospitals, and our expanded collaboration with Musicians On Call will help us to do that.”

“As more healthcare facilities see the profound, positive impact live music has on both patients and staff, the demand for Musicians On Call’s programs has grown at record speed. With this platform, facilities will be able to connect with MOC more efficiently so they can immediately experience the benefits of our programs,” said Pete Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Musicians On Call. “This technology would not be possible without the support of funders like HCA Healthcare, whose belief in our mission is crucial in helping us on our path to the next million served.”

Since 2012, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have given more than $200,000 to support MOC. HCA Healthcare facilities, including TriStar Centennial Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital, have hosted MOC Bedside programs for their patients and staff. Additionally, HCA Healthcare has supported a number of special programs and initiatives including the annual Hope for the Holidays virtual concert experience and MOC’s 20th anniversary celebration. HCA Healthcare has colleagues who sit on MOC’s board of directors and advisory council, and serve as Volunteer Guides and Volunteer Musicians.

Since Musicians On Call began in 1999, more than one million people have experienced the healing power of music in the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MOC ensured its mission wasn’t interrupted by focusing its resources on expanding the capacity and reach of its virtual program, which has now impacted more than 250,000 people nationwide. With the new platform, the organization will have the ability to reach up to ten times the number of hospitals it currently serves.

MOC’s virtual and in-person programming are scheduled to be implemented in 16 HCA Healthcare hospitals across California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. To kick off the collaboration, patients and hospital staff at TriStar Centennial Medical Center were treated to a special live performance by Charles Esten, star of CMT’s NASHVILLE and Netflix original series Outer Banks , this week. Esten visited patients in their rooms for private performances at the bedside. His visit marked MOC’s 10 th event held at TriStar Centennial and the first in-person program since pandemic restrictions were put in place.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs. For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Bringing a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. To meet the increasing demand for MOC’s programs, and its vision of a world filled with the healing power of music, this year it will launch a proprietary online platform that will transform how the healing power of music is used to improve the patient experience, making live music in a healthcare facility truly “on call.” MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

