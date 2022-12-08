Read full article on original website
Cloudy and mild Tuesday, heavy rain arrives late tonight
Tuesday will feature more cloud cover and mild temperatures. Highs approach 60 degrees this afternoon. While most of North Alabama stays dry during the daytime hours, a quick passing shower can't be ruled out. Heavy rain moves in after midnight ahead of a powerful cold front. Rain lasts through the...
Gas prices drop in Alabama
Huntsville's average per-gallon price dropped double-digits. Statewide, the lowest gas price was reported as $2.47 on Sunday.
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
Tennessee man pleads guilty to 2018 murder in Huntsville
A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to the 2018 fatal shooting of Ryan Baker in Huntsville, records show. Atimothy Devonte Pullen, 27, was charged with one count of murder for Baker's death. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to the charge Monday as part of a deal with Madison County prosecutors.
