Rochester, NY

Monro Waives Battery Installation Charges along with Other Strategic Initiatives

 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO) recently implemented a series of initiatives designed to help customers prepare for winter driving. These efforts are part of a forward-looking strategic plan to position the company as a strong competitor in every market across the country.

“Monro’s guiding principle is to be ready for the customer when they walk in the door,” said Mike Broderick, President and CEO of Monro. “This fall, we focused our efforts in three key areas: first, to change the way we sell batteries; second, to meet the customer’s expectations for a modern retail experience; and third, to leverage our partnership with ATD to offer the customer the right tire at the right price across our brands.”

Monro Makes Sweeping Changes in Battery Sales and Service

Monro now offers free battery checks and, in a departure from the industry standard, is waiving the installation charge for batteries. This applies to batteries either under the hood or in the trunk.

“When we install a battery, it gives us an opportunity to assess the entire electrical system,” said Broderick. “Our customers’ safety is our first concern. It’s not about just replacing a battery. It’s about offering a free, quality 32-point courtesy inspection to ensure that everything is in good working order, especially during the winter season.”

Monro encourages customers to take advantage of the company’s free battery check service to assess battery health, particularly in cold-weather regions. This offer is valid in conjunction with regular maintenance work or as a drive-in service if the customer has a concern.

Meeting Customer Demand

Monro understands that today’s busy consumers look for convenience, personal service, and buying options tailored to their needs. The company has rolled out several enhanced offerings in time for the holiday season, including:

  • Extended store hours across all brands.
  • A walk-in oil service option to provide hassle-free service, in addition to its online appointment system.
  • Good-Better-Best oil service package updates to give customers competitively priced options that meet their budgets.
  • A call-back program to personally remind customers when their next oil service is due.
  • The roll-out of a new integration with CARFAX to provide customers with their vehicle service history and manufacturer recalls while in-store with service recommendations to enable more informed decision-making.

Leveraging Strategic Partnerships

Monro’s sale of its wholesale tire distribution assets to American Tire Distributors, Inc. (ATD) in June 2022 gave Monro direct access to ATD’s nationwide distribution network and express tire delivery program. In preparation for the winter selling season, Monro has worked closely with ATD to raise in-stock levels in the company’s stores. This strategic partnership has led to an expanded snow tire offering with Nexen Tires and Nokian Tyres, a more established regional inventory for entry opening price point and all-terrain tires, and an upgraded inventory system to allow for daily review and replenishment.

With the ATD partnership in place and inventory levels optimized to meet demand, Monro has launched a robust promotional offering to drive customer traffic across all stores during the winter season including rebates on six tire brands, a free lifetime tire installation package, discounts on wheel alignments, and multi-level brake service packages. The focus on tire sales and related services is a strategic initiative for Monro with opportunities to expand customer offerings in the new year.

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the United States’ leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the company generated approximately $1.4 billion in sales in fiscal 2022. It continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and by opening newly constructed stores. Across more than 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro offers customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address customers’ automotive needs to get them safely back on the road. For more information, visit https://corporate.monro.com.

