Read full article on original website
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
4d ago
Red Rabbit # 2 ? Gainesville needs an electric trolley like Atlanta had on Auburn Ave ! Taxpayer money 💰 💰💰💰 is free just ask any bureaucrat !
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Snowiest Town in GeorgiaDiana RusDahlonega, GA
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Hall County to host ribbon cutting for Butler Park
The highly anticipated opening of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville is slated to open Thursday, December 15 at 4 p.m. To mark the occasion, Hall County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the above time to officially open the park to the public, which will include cupcakes, beverages, and comments from community leaders in the new park pavilion off of Athens Street behind the Hall County Health Department (1370 Athens Street).
accesswdun.com
HEMC donates $5K to NGTC electrical line worker program
Habersham Electric Membership Corporation recently donated $5,000 to the North Georgia Technical College Foundation for its electrical lineworker program. The donation will provide scholarships to current or future NGTC students attending the Blairsville or Clarkesville campuses. Students may apply for the scholarships at northgatech.edu/foundation/foundation-scholarships. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9,...
accesswdun.com
Baldwin names Habersham County Christmas Parade winners
Baldwin officials on Friday announced the winners of the City of Baldwin 2022 Habersham County Christmas Parade “Angels Among Us”. The first-place finisher taking home the custom blue nutcracker trophy was Habersham Electric Membership Corp. with its lighted truck and trailer. Baldwin Elementary School received the custom red...
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)
Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. Holiday catering package at Bucca di BeppoPhoto byBuca de Beppo.
accesswdun.com
Debra Jane Cronic
Ms. Debra Jane Cronic, 66, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Born on February 28, 1956 in Gainesville, she was the...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Mark Wiesenmeyer
Mr. Mark Wiesenmeyer, age 65, of Suches, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. It was Mark's wish to be cremated. A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will be planned at a later date. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Wiesenmeyer’s online guestbook...
accesswdun.com
Gloria Dianne Leach
Gloria Dianne Leach, age 69, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 12, 2022. Ms. Leach was born on May 7, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Gibby.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
accesswdun.com
Wallace Matthew Anderson
Wallace Matthew Anderson was born on May 27, 1954 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Willie Matthew Anderson and the late Luetta Mize Anderson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Preston Anderson; and sister, Sharon Anderson. He leaves to cherish his memories to his sisters, Georgia (Samuel) Smith...
accesswdun.com
Peggie Prince
Peggie Duren Prince, 83, of Gainesville, Ga. died on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Dr. Freddie Coile will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Concord...
accesswdun.com
Samme Kaye Johnson
Samme Kaye Johnson, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at age 83. Samme was born on October 28, 1939 to her late parents Charles D. and Pauline (Green) Hightower in Benham, Kentucky. She began a long career as a legal secretary in Wauchula, Florida and retired after 23 years as the legal coordinator at the Decatur-DeKalb News Era in Decatur, Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Melissa "Micki" Abernathy Irvin
Melissa "Micki" Abernathy Irvin, age 68 of Gainesville entered rest Monday December 12, 2022 with her family by her side. Melissa was born November 29, 1954 in Gainesville to the late O.G., Jr.& Barbara Black Abernathy. She was a homemaker and was a member of Redwine United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by brother, Tommy Abernathy & Brother-in-law, Larry Waters.
accesswdun.com
Ellen Walden Stephens
Mrs. Ellen Walden Stephens, 75, of Gillsville, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Donald Wilkes, Rev. W.A. Jenkins and Rev. Wendell Hanley will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
'It's going to be missed' | Disco Kroger closes its doors Friday
ATLANTA — It's the end of an era for the Atlanta icon known as Disco Kroger. The store, which got its name from the former neighboring club "The Limelight," closed its doors Friday. It was a bittersweet day for shoppers and employees who grew up with the Kroger that...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
accesswdun.com
Palmer sets town hall meeting Dec. 27 in Habersham County
Habersham County Commission Chairman Bruce Palmer invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to discuss parks and recreation. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center, 120 Paul Franklin Road, Clarkesville. The program will be...
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire
Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
accesswdun.com
UNG releases inaugural "20 Under 40" honorees list
The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the inaugural honorees for its "20 Under 40" program. The recognition is meant to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or who have been a service to others. "The '20 Under 40' program allows Alumni...
Comments / 2