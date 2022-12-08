ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labcorp Opens New Los Angeles Based Laboratory

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has begun operations at a new, larger anatomic pathology and histology (APH) laboratory in Los Angeles, expanding the company’s global central laboratory capabilities.

Labcorp is investing in its APH services as a key component of its global growth and expansion strategy. The new laboratory is a dedicated Center of Excellence focused on APH laboratory testing solutions. The larger laboratory will expand capabilities, such as digital pathology with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC) and other innovative technologies supporting clinical trials and precision medicine development.

“Our larger, state-of-the-art laboratory allows us to further advance clinical trials across numerous therapeutic areas like oncology, hemato-oncology and liver disease,” said Vincent Drouillon, senior vice president of global testing services and scientific and medical affairs for Labcorp Drug Development’s Clinical Trial Testing Solutions business. “Additionally, it will enable us to increase capacity and to enhance capabilities of our APH services offering, including exploratory biomarkers, fully validated tests, international quality standards and companion diagnostics.”

Most of the new laboratory space can be reconfigured without construction, enabling fast adjustment for new technologies, spikes in demand and changes in workflow. In addition to the flexibility of design, the new laboratory can also be expanded for future growth.

The Los Angeles facility complements the broader global central laboratory and specialty testing capabilities of Labcorp. Additional global growth includes recent expansions to Labcorp’s APH laboratories in Singapore and Switzerland, as well as the opening of an APH lab section in Japan.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

