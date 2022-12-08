ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin as well as a new state law giving parents the right to exempt their children from mask mandates that were in place at schools at the time. The parents who sued said that under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, requiring masks is a reasonable accommodation for students at high risk of complications from COVID-19. Under the settlement, parents of disabled children can request that the students’ peers be required to wear masks. The school district then is supposed to engage in an “interactive process” to determine whether peer masking is required. The settlement says schools should also consider alternatives like social distancing, ventilation improvements and teacher masking.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a sweeping audit released Tuesday that outlines multiple deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services. The 164-page report comes as state agency officials say they’ve been plagued by crippling staffing and placement shortages, sparking outcries from Democratic lawmakers and child safety advocates alarmed at the challenges in the department, including children who have had to sleep in administrative state offices. The report — conducted by the state comptroller’s office — underscored those reports...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Judge: Texas death row inmate should get new, unbiased trial

HOUSTON (AP) — A Jewish death row inmate who was part of a gang of prisoners who fatally shot a police officer in 2000 after they had escaped should have his conviction overturned and get a new trial because the judge who presided over his case “harbored antisemitic bias,” according to a court ruling. Lawyers for Randy Halprin have contended that former Judge Vickers Cunningham in Dallas used racial slurs and antisemitic language to refer to the inmate and some of his codefendants. Halprin, 45, was among the group of inmates known as the “Texas 7,” who escaped from a South Texas prison in December 2000 and then committed numerous robberies, including the one in which they shot 29-year-old Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins 11 times, killing him. “Cunningham not only harbored antisemitic bias at the time of trial, but ... he did not or could not curb the influence of that bias in his judicial decision-making,” state District Judge Lela Mays wrote in a ruling issued late Monday night from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Hawaii shark warning signs go up for 2nd time in a week

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (AP) — For the second time in less than a week, Hawaii officials put up shark warning signs Tuesday after a man was apparently injured in a shark encounter. The man, in his 60s, was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after what the state described as an “apparent encounter” with a tiger shark reported to be 12 feet (3.65-meters) long.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

NC legislators back review to harden power infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state’s power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said that ways to better safeguard infrastructure for generating electricity, producing clean water and other services would soon get the attention of colleagues. “It needs to be frankly part of a broader conversation of just readiness and preparedness, not only for those kind of acts, but also for other emergencies,” Moore told reporters at the Legislative Building after both chambers essentially wrapped up their two-year session. The 170-seat legislature convenes its next session on Jan. 11. State and federal law enforcement are continuing to investigate the outages, which began Dec. 3 when one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them, according to authorities.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday, followed by a separate one saying, “Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.” Alert levels for both volcanoes were reduced from watch to advisory. Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years, drawing onlookers to take in the incandescent spectacle, and setting some nerves on edge early on among people who’ve lived through destructive eruptions.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy