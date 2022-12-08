Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state’s power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said that ways to better safeguard infrastructure for generating electricity, producing clean water and other services would soon get the attention of colleagues. “It needs to be frankly part of a broader conversation of just readiness and preparedness, not only for those kind of acts, but also for other emergencies,” Moore told reporters at the Legislative Building after both chambers essentially wrapped up their two-year session. The 170-seat legislature convenes its next session on Jan. 11. State and federal law enforcement are continuing to investigate the outages, which began Dec. 3 when one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them, according to authorities.
Comments / 0