'Outlander' Season 7 Sneak Peek of Sam Heughan, John Bell and Mark Lewis Jones!

The boys—Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, John Bell as Young Ian and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser—may be back in Wilmington filming season 7 of Outlander, but what does it actually mean that Tom—seen in this photo posted on the Outlander Instagram—is there with Ian and Jamie?

In the books by bestselling author Diana Gabaldon—and on the series—when Claire (Caitríona Balfe) is arrested, Tom volunteers to go with her when Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his Committee of Safety arrive to take her into custody for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). While Tom hasn’t made any overt declaration of his love for Claire, what other reason could he have to decide to make the long, uncomfortable journey to keep her safe if not that?

Well, there’s the possibility that he may have an inkling as to who actually did kill Malva. Readers of the book know the action that Tom will eventually take, but we won’t spoil it here for TV only viewers—also in case what happens on the series is different than the books.

But the fact that the three men are pictured together here may mean that Jamie, who when we last saw him had been rescued by Ian, Chief Bird (Glen Gould), John Quincy Myers (Kyle Rees) and a band of a few other brothers from an attempt to shanghai him, has been successful in his search to locate the imprisoned Claire.

The timing on the post by STARZ is interesting since it is coincides with a trip that Sam made to Florida to celebrate the launch of the carefully curated SGWS Craft Collection division, of which Sam’s Sassenach Whisky is a part. They must want to reassure Outlander fans that it’s business as usual on the set!

Outlander season 7, mainly based on Gabaldon’s An Echo in the Bone novel, will air sometime in 2023 on STARZ.