ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

'Outlander' Season 7 Sneak Peek of Sam Heughan, John Bell and Mark Lewis Jones!

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzABj_0jcFPZdh00
STARZ

The boys—Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, John Bell as Young Ian and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser—may be back in Wilmington filming season 7 of Outlander, but what does it actually mean that Tom—seen in this photo posted on the Outlander Instagram—is there with Ian and Jamie?

In the books by bestselling author Diana Gabaldon—and on the series—when Claire (Caitríona Balfe) is arrested, Tom volunteers to go with her when Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his Committee of Safety arrive to take her into custody for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). While Tom hasn’t made any overt declaration of his love for Claire, what other reason could he have to decide to make the long, uncomfortable journey to keep her safe if not that?

Well, there’s the possibility that he may have an inkling as to who actually did kill Malva. Readers of the book know the action that Tom will eventually take, but we won’t spoil it here for TV only viewers—also in case what happens on the series is different than the books.

But the fact that the three men are pictured together here may mean that Jamie, who when we last saw him had been rescued by Ian, Chief Bird (Glen Gould), John Quincy Myers (Kyle Rees) and a band of a few other brothers from an attempt to shanghai him, has been successful in his search to locate the imprisoned Claire.

The timing on the post by STARZ is interesting since it is coincides with a trip that Sam made to Florida to celebrate the launch of the carefully curated SGWS Craft Collection division, of which Sam’s Sassenach Whisky is a part. They must want to reassure Outlander fans that it’s business as usual on the set!

Outlander season 7, mainly based on Gabaldon’s An Echo in the Bone novel, will air sometime in 2023 on STARZ.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, Alona Tal Joins Alex Cross and More

Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...
Parade

'Outlander' Actor Sam Heughan Opens Up About Low-Level Eating Disorder

Sam Heughan is opening up about some of his personal journey during his rise to fame. The Outlander star visited the Today show on Dec. 12, sharing details on a variety of topics including his new book, the upcoming season of the drama series, and industry pressures he faced as a young budding talent.
The Independent

Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show

John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)

Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters

Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau.  Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills.  On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
Parade

Who Dies in 'White Lotus' Season 2? 'White Lotus' Spoilers and Season 2 Ending Explained

The White Lotus Season 2 was killer indeed. The Season 2 finale dropped on Sunday and left fans reeling after it was revealed whose body was discovered—as well as that it wasn't the only death in the Italian getaway. Here is who died in White Lotus Season 2—but stop reading immediately if you aren't caught up because there are obviously major spoilers ahead, and do not say we didn't warn you!
TVLine

FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max

HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Time Out Global

Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series

We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
TVLine

Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director

Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
Variety

‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Stars Alfie Allen, Amir El-Masry Are ‘Not Surprised’ BBC Hit Show Got Picked Up for a Second Season

“I’m not surprised,” says British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry on the recent news that hit BBC drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” has been picked up for a second season. “Steve [Steven Knight, the show’s writer and executive producer] is incredible and so is Tom Shankland [the show’s director]. He [Shankland] brought a really refreshing take on the story, he’s brought it to a modern audience, so I’m not surprised.” El-Masry, who plays the fictional Dr. Gamal, is echoed by co-star Alfie Allen, who plays real-life army officer John “Jock” Lewes. “I can’t wait for season two and I think it will be an...
tvinsider.com

Dean Devlin’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘The Ark’ Premieres February 2023

Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023. According to Syfy, The Ark...
startattle.com

The Holiday Sitter (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

When Sam, a workaholic bachelor, babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance. Startattle.com – The Holiday Sitter 2022. The Holiday Sitter is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Canadian actress, model, and...
Parade

Parade

67K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy