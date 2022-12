FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man died after being hit by a train in downtown Flagstaff over the weekend. On Saturday, around 11:45 p.m., Flagstaff police officers responded to the intersection of Route 66 and San Francisco Street after a report that a man had been run over by a train. Officers found the man, identified as 27-year-old Jonah Bullard, who was dead at the scene. The train had been stopped earlier at Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 for a different investigation when Bullard reportedly crawled underneath the train.

