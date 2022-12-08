ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt

Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday. Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m. Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Davidson College Police searching for missing student

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police are searching for a missing student, the school wrote on Facebook. Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school is “concerned about him,” and would like him to contact someone from the college or his family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy