WBTV
Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST. CMPD...
Suspect crashes in power lines block part of W.T. Harris Blvd in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect crashed into power lines during a brief chase in north Charlotte on Monday. The crash closed a portion of W.T. Harris Boulevard after power lines fell into the roadway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash brought down power lines where Harris intersects with […]
1 person treated by MEDIC in east Charlotte house fire
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters worked to put out a fire early Tuesday morning inside a house in east Charlotte. A Channel 9 crew could still see firefighters at a home past midnight on Olde Savannah Road, which is just off Albemarle Road. Our crews could not see any damage from...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed after collision with vehicle in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte on Sunday night, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the fatal incident happened around 8 p.m. on East Independence Boulevard between Eastway Drive and Albemarle Road. Once at the...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate's office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate's office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members
In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate's office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated:...
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
WBTV
Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big item on the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting is approving the purchase of a new mobile video system for Charlotte Area Transit System buses. It’s an important part of keeping drivers and riders safe. A look through the city council...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. Best matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
WBTV
Filling the open superintendent position at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate's office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for this recent bail money request scam
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is warning its residents of a scam that's circulating the area. According to police, one of its residents was recently scammed out of $5,000 after falling victim to this scam. Police said the scammer called the resident and told the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
After 2 homicides in 24 hours, north Charlotte community on high alert
CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed in north Charlotte this weekend within 24 hours of each other, police said. The incidents happened only 500 feet apart, just south of University City. A police report shows the first happened when a man was shot on Tom Hunter Road Saturday night....
WBTV
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday. Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m. Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and...
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
WBTV
Salisbury Police continues social justice, racial equity work thanks to Duke Energy Grant
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury announced in a press release that the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) has been awarded an additional $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of its $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina. “Receiving the Duke...
WBTV
Davidson College Police searching for missing student
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police are searching for a missing student, the school wrote on Facebook. Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school is “concerned about him,” and would like him to contact someone from the college or his family.
