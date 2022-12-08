Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley (ACL) done for season
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, NFL Network reported
atozsports.com
Titans cut ties with veteran
The Tennessee Titans are making a bit of a surprise move this week. According to reports, the team is releasing veteran linebacker Ola Adeniyi. Adeniyi has been a solid depth piece for the Titans’ rushing unit on defense, but they are moving on from him. Adeniyi spent the first...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports
Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury
The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
NBC Sports
DeVante Parker expresses frustration with failure of spotters to get him off field
The system worked on Monday night. Sort of. Barely. Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor alerted officials to the fact that teammate DeVante Parker was in no position to participate in the ensuing play after struggling to his feet and stumbling around. Parker had suffered a head injury on the prior play, but the league’s system for recognizing such situations and stopping the action to remove the player failed.
NBC Sports
Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel answers big question regarding Todd Downing
When you ask a Tennessee Titans fan who is most to blame for the team’s underwhelming 7-6 start to the 2022 season, you will likely hear one name being called out more than the rest: Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The Titans second-year play-caller is the first name brought...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury on third play
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was injured on the third play from scrimmage of Monday Night Football. Murray scrambled after feeling pressure from Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. As he started to go down, his knee appeared to give out on him. The non-contact injury did not look good, and Murray...
NBC Sports
Perry: Bourne changes tune about offense after hearing from Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kendrick Bourne wasn't looking to make headlines again late Monday night. After the Patriots lost to the Bills last week, he filled reporter notebooks with his commentary on his team's offense. He said in plain terms that the staff needed to scheme things up better on third down. He wasn't shy discussing how a more attacking game plan would've yielded better results.
NBC Sports
Eagles punter Siposs carted off after bizarre play
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are up big on the Giants but they’ve lost a couple key players in the process. First, they lost safety Reed Blankenship and now they’ve lost their punter. Arryn Siposs was injured after he advanced the ball when one of his...
NBC Sports
Lane Johnson gives update about his abdomen injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles crushed the Giants 48-22 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium but they didn’t come out of the game unscathed. The Eagles suffered a few injuries on their way to a 12-1 record but it appears that star right tackle Lane Johnson avoided a major one.
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals when 49ers could open Kinlaw's practice window
Kyle Shanahan on Monday shared that the goal for Javon Kinlaw's return is after the 49ers' Thursday night NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. “Our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice,” Shanahan said via conference call. “That was our goal with it. We will finish this game up and see how it is when we come out on Monday to see if we will open his window or not.”
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Hurts is special, Sanders explodes, and more
The fact that they clinched a playoff spot and nobody even cares tells you all you need to know about the 2022 Eagles. Last year, reaching the postseason was something to celebrate, with a rookie head coach after a 2-5 start. This year? Making the playoffs has been a mere formality for weeks. Now it’s all about locking up the No. 1 seed and getting to Arizona.
NBC Sports
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
