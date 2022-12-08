Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni did something after the win that he almost never does
The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely destroyed the New York Giants in their first divisional matchup of the season. There are a ton of people that thought the game would be somewhat close, but Philadelphia put that to bed. The Eagles were able to win by way of a balanced attack. The...
NBC Sports
Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury
Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game
There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history. For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league records for both the regular season and playoffs. But aside from the stats, awards and accomplishments on his Hall...
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game
NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground. He was carted off the field as players...
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton
The Cowboys have signed a veteran free agent wide receiver, but it isn’t Odell Beckham Jr. The team announced the signing of longtime Colts star T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Hilton’s deal will run through the end of this season. Hilton spent the last 10 years with the Colts,...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Yardbarker
What’s Happening to the Jets Offense?
The New York Jets for most of the season have been carried by their defense and solid special teams under second year head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets offense can’t get the quarterback position right this season and it’s holding back an offense with a brilliant play caller in Mike Lafleur, nice young weapons in the receiving core, and in the backfield. According to Billy Riccette of Jets Wire, the Jets at one point in the season were ranked dead last in offense by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 62.4. Their passing grade only ranked above the Chicago Bears.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
NBC Sports
Bills bring Cole Beasley back
Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo. Beasley, the wide receiver who said in October that he was retiring, is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Bills released Beasley in March and he was out of the NFL for the entire offseason...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Eagles (12-1; last week No. 1): Good news, they clinched a playoff berth. Better news, they don’t care. 2. Bills (10-3; No. 3): TuAnon wants none of the Bills in Buffalo in December. 3. Cowboys (10-3; No. 2): They can spin it all they want; it was embarrassing...
