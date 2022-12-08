The New York Jets for most of the season have been carried by their defense and solid special teams under second year head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets offense can’t get the quarterback position right this season and it’s holding back an offense with a brilliant play caller in Mike Lafleur, nice young weapons in the receiving core, and in the backfield. According to Billy Riccette of Jets Wire, the Jets at one point in the season were ranked dead last in offense by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 62.4. Their passing grade only ranked above the Chicago Bears.

1 DAY AGO